Manchester City's Jack Grealish, Alex Greenwood on Partnering with OKX to Engage with Fans Through Web3 Technology

In February OKX announced its partnership with four Manchester City players to bring unique Web3 experiences to fans

Manchester City stars Jack Grealish and Alex Greenwood share how they see Web3 changing the way they connect with fans

VICTORIA, Seychelles, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OKX ambassadors and Manchester City stars Jack Grealish and Alex Greenwood shared their thoughts on how Web3 technology and partnering with OKX will give them new ways to connect with fans.

OKX , the world-leading technology and Web3 company and home to the world's second largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, announced in February that it was partnering with Manchester City stars Ilkay Gündogan, Alex Greenwood, Jack Grealish and Ruben Dias to create unique new experiences for fans in the 'OKX Collective' metaverse.

Jack Grealish said:

"It's really exciting to work with OKX and be part of this experience in the metaverse and have the opportunity to connect with the fans in this new way."

Alex Greenwood said:

"Football gives us so much and I have really enjoyed exploring the ways technology can continue to create new experiences. I can't wait to see our fans join us in the metaverse."

Check out some images of Grealish and Greenwood embarking into the metaverse with OKX below:









About OKX

OKX is one of the world's leading technology companies building the future of Web3. Known as the fastest and most reliable crypto trading platform for investors and professional traders everywhere, OKX's crypto exchange is the second largest globally by trading volume.

OKX's leading self-custody solutions include the Web3-compatible OKX Wallet , which allows users greater control of their assets while expanding access to DEXs, NFT marketplaces, DeFi, GameFi and thousands of dApps.

OKX partners with a number of the world's top brands and athletes, including: English Premier League champions Manchester City F.C., McLaren Formula 1, the Tribeca Festival, golfer Ian Poulter, Olympian Scotty James, and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo.

OKX is committed to transparency and security and publishes its Proof of Reserves on a monthly basis.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com





