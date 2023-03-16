DJ Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF - Acc USD: Net Asset Value(s)

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF - Acc USD

DEALING DATE: 15-Mar-2023

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 11.2892

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 10160900

CODE: LEML LN

ISIN: FR0010435297

