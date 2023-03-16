DJ Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets Ex China UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)
Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets Ex China UCITS ETF - Acc (EMXC LN) Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets Ex China UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 16-March-2023 / 09:16 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets Ex China UCITS ETF - Acc
DEALING DATE: 15-Mar-2023
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 20.8043
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 15840317
CODE: EMXC LN
ISIN: LU2009202107
