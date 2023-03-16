DJ Lyxor MSCI Pacific Ex Japan UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI Pacific Ex Japan UCITS ETF - Dist (PAXG LN) Lyxor MSCI Pacific Ex Japan UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 16-March-2023 / 09:17 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI Pacific Ex Japan UCITS ETF - Dist

DEALING DATE: 15-Mar-2023

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 93.5115

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 171607

CODE: PAXG LN

ISIN: LU1220245556

