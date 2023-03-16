DJ Lyxor Dow Jones Industrial Average UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Dow Jones Industrial Average UCITS ETF - Dist (DJEU LN) Lyxor Dow Jones Industrial Average UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 16-March-2023 / 09:18 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor Dow Jones Industrial Average UCITS ETF - Dist

DEALING DATE: 15-Mar-2023

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 302.9085

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1016297

CODE: DJEU LN

ISIN: FR0007056841

