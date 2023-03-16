StarLion Inc.: StarLion: Fintech Fraud Prevention Innovator Welcomes New Board Members to Drive Growth and Disruption

StarLion Fraud Prevention With Spectrum Matrix

LEHI, UT / ACCESSWIRE / March 16, 2023 / StarLion, an innovative fraud prevention fintech, is excited to announce the appointment of Greg B. Robinson, Managing Partner, RLG Capital, and Michael Ko, Managing Partner, Pulsar Capital, as its new board members.

StarLion Logo

Company Logo

"Greg and Michael are highly valued as we continue to push the boundaries of what's possible in the fintech space with Spectrum Matrix," said Hugh Hannesson, CEO of StarLion. "They bring a combined expertise and deep understanding of the challenges and opportunities facing the financial services industry."

"I am honored to join StarLion's board and to help guide the company's continued growth and success," said Robinson. According to Ko, "Digital transaction fraud has reached a tipping point, in need of disruptive innovation, and StarLion will be that leader at the forefront of this transformation."

About StarLion

StarLion is an innovative fintech SAAS company that protects individuals and organizations' digital transactions so they can thrive without concern, boundaries or limitations.

Contact Information

StarLion Media

media@starlioncorp.com

650-200-0841

Related Files

spectrum-matrix.pdf

SOURCE: StarLion

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/743826/StarLion-Fintech-Fraud-Prevention-Innovator-Welcomes-New-Board-Members-to-Drive-Growth-and-Disruption