Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 16.03.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Einstiegschance!? 500% seit Januar im schwierigen Marktumfeld! - Kommt die Wiederholung?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
16.03.2023 | 10:02
74 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

StarLion Inc.: StarLion: Fintech Fraud Prevention Innovator Welcomes New Board Members to Drive Growth and Disruption

StarLion Fraud Prevention With Spectrum Matrix

LEHI, UT / ACCESSWIRE / March 16, 2023 / StarLion, an innovative fraud prevention fintech, is excited to announce the appointment of Greg B. Robinson, Managing Partner, RLG Capital, and Michael Ko, Managing Partner, Pulsar Capital, as its new board members.

StarLion Logo

StarLion Logo
Company Logo

"Greg and Michael are highly valued as we continue to push the boundaries of what's possible in the fintech space with Spectrum Matrix," said Hugh Hannesson, CEO of StarLion. "They bring a combined expertise and deep understanding of the challenges and opportunities facing the financial services industry."

"I am honored to join StarLion's board and to help guide the company's continued growth and success," said Robinson. According to Ko, "Digital transaction fraud has reached a tipping point, in need of disruptive innovation, and StarLion will be that leader at the forefront of this transformation."

About StarLion

StarLion is an innovative fintech SAAS company that protects individuals and organizations' digital transactions so they can thrive without concern, boundaries or limitations.

Contact Information

StarLion Media
media@starlioncorp.com
650-200-0841

Related Files

spectrum-matrix.pdf

SOURCE: StarLion

.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/743826/StarLion-Fintech-Fraud-Prevention-Innovator-Welcomes-New-Board-Members-to-Drive-Growth-and-Disruption

Kostenloser Report: Das sind die neuen Megatrends
Gibt es heute überhaupt noch richtige Megatrends? Ja! Welche das sind, warum sich ein Investment lohnen könnte und was Anleger dabei beachten sollen, das alles erfahren Sie im neuen Report von Dr. Dennis Riedl. Als besonderes Extra stellt der Trendfolge-Experte einen vielversprechenden Geheimtipp vor. Das sollten Sie sich unbedingt anschauen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.