SUBX allows businesses to deploy decentralised blockchain applications (dApps) using their builder platform. The startup has a strong reputation in the industry for its user-friendly platform and innovative approach to dApp development. Businesses can build blockchain applications significantly faster using provided templates and no-code toolings. In 2022, SUBX worked with over 50+ businesses to deploy dApps and was featured on both Chaindebrief and Vulcanpost.

Businessplug is a blockchain consultancy firm based in Lisbon, Portugal. With a focus on helping businesses navigate the complex world of blockchain, Businessplug provides a range of services, including strategy and consulting, development, and deployment. "The acquisition of SUBX aligns with Businessplug's ambitions to be the leading full-stack blockchain consultancy in Portugal," said Pedro Cerdeira, Managing Director of Businessplug.

"Joining forces with Businessplug is a natural next step for SUBX," said Adam Ihsan, CEO of SUBX. "We are passionate about making blockchain accessible and empowering businesses with the tools they need to succeed. We can provide a truly comprehensive solution for our clients by combining our strengths."

Joe Kawai, the COO of SUBX, had this to say about the deal: "I am thrilled to work with Businessplug, a company that shares our vision of making blockchain technology accessible to businesses of all sizes."

As mentioned during an email exchange, Adam confirmed that he would continue to serve as an advisor to SUBX while he starts a new web3 startup together with Joe. Their latest venture, Uniramp, is a fiat-token ramping platform that enables users to buy and sell crypto tokens via numerous payment methods.

Terms of the agreement were not fully disclosed, and the transaction is anticipated to close during the first quarter of 2023, subject to customary closing conditions.

About

SUBX is a no-code platform that allows businesses to deploy decentralised applications on the blockchain. It is based in Singapore and was founded by Adam Ihsan and Joe Kawai. Learn more at https://subx.io.

Businessplug is a blockchain consultancy firm based in Lisbon, Portugal. They deliver next-generation web3 business transformation services to enterprises globally. Learn more at https://businessplug.com.

Uniramp is a fiat-token ramping platform that enables users to buy and sell crypto tokens via numerous payment methods. It is a new venture founded by Adam Ihsan and Joe Kawai. Learn more at https://uniramp.com.

