BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks rebounded on Thursday, with banks leading the surge after Credit Suisse Group AG said it would borrow up to 50 billion Swiss Francs or around $53.7 billion from the Swiss National Bank to pre-emptively strengthen its liquidity.
Investors also awaited a European Central Bank rate decision later in the day.
The benchmark DAX was up 178 points, or 1.2 percent, at 14,910 after tumbling 3.3 percent the previous day.
Lender Commerzbank jumped 4 percent and Deutsche Bank added 2.5 percent after recent heavy losses.
Energy firm Siemens Energy advanced 1.5 percent after announcing a capital increase.
DEUTZ lost almost 4 percent despite more than doubling its FY22 adjusted EBIT.
