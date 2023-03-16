Anzeige
Donnerstag, 16.03.2023
WKN: 904647 ISIN: GB0000066554 Ticker-Symbol: 0KJ 
Frankfurt
16.03.23
08:00 Uhr
13,800 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
ABERFORTH SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ABERFORTH SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
16.03.2023 | 10:30
79 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, March 16

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc ("ASCOT")

The Net Asset Values ("NAVs") per Ordinary Share for the above company as at the close of business on 15 March 2023 were:-

Excluding current year Revenue = 1,404.58p

Including ALL Revenue = 1,407.09p

ASCOT has bank debt facilities available to allow gearing of up to 11.4% of Shareholders' Funds. Current gearing is 6.4%. There are currently 85,049,605 Ordinary Shares of 1p in issue.

Contact:

Michael Campbell

For and on behalf of Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries

Telephone: 0131 220 0733

16 March 2023

© 2023 PR Newswire
