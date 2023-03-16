DJ Lyxor MSCI Robotics & AI ESG Filtered UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI Robotics & AI ESG Filtered UCITS ETF - Acc (ROAI LN) Lyxor MSCI Robotics & AI ESG Filtered UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 16-March-2023 / 10:15 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI Robotics & AI ESG Filtered UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 15-Mar-2023

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 27.7069

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 9879302

CODE: ROAI LN

ISIN: LU1838002480

