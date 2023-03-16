LIZHI INC. Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Unaudited Financial Results

GUANGZHOU, China, March 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LIZHI INC. ("LIZHI" or the "Company" or "We") (NASDAQ: LIZI), an audio-based social and entertainment platform, today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2022.



Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial and Operational Highlights

Net revenues were RMB587.6 million (US$85.2 million) in the fourth quarter of 2022, representing a 5% increase from RMB560.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.

were RMB587.6 million (US$85.2 million) in the fourth quarter of 2022, representing a 5% increase from RMB560.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. Average total mobile MAUs 1 in the fourth quarter of 2022 was 50.8 million, compared to 54.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.

in the fourth quarter of 2022 was 50.8 million, compared to 54.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. Average total monthly paying users2 in the fourth quarter of 2022 was 491.8 thousand, compared to 497.3 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Fiscal Year 2022 Financial and Operational Highlights

Net revenues were RMB2,185.3 million (US$316.8 million) in fiscal year 2022, representing a 3% increase from RMB2,119.5 million in the prior year.

were RMB2,185.3 million (US$316.8 million) in fiscal year 2022, representing a 3% increase from RMB2,119.5 million in the prior year. Average total mobile MAUs in fiscal year 2022 was 50.4 million, compared to 58.4 million in the prior year.

in fiscal year 2022 was 50.4 million, compared to 58.4 million in the prior year. Average total monthly paying users in fiscal year 2022 was 483.9 thousand, compared to 488.0 thousand in the prior year.

Mr. Jinnan (Marco) Lai, Founder and CEO of LIZHI, commented, "2022 was a rewarding year for LIZHI. Despite the challenging macroeconomic environment, we concluded the year on a strong note, delivering revenues of RMB587.6 million in the fourth quarter and RMB2.2 billion for full-year 2022. We are pleased to announce that we achieved a profit on a GAAP basis for the fifth consecutive quarter and realized record high net income for both fourth quarter and full-year 2022. In 2022, we continued to enhance our technological capabilities, enrich our diversified product matrix, and propel our global expansion. Looking ahead to 2023, we will continue to amplify our core competitive advantages, advance our in-house suite of technologies, and promote innovation both locally and globally, creating long term value for our users and shareholders."

Ms. Chengfang Lu, Acting Chief Financial Officer of LIZHI, said, "We are delighted to report a set of solid financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year 2022. Thanks to our ongoing cost structure optimizations and operational efficiency enhancements, net income in the fourth quarter surged 252% year-over-year and 58% sequentially to an all-time high of RMB31.4 million. More excitingly, for full-year 2022, our gross margin was 33%, up 400 basis points year-over-year, and net income increased to RMB86.5 million, compared with a net loss of RMB127.3 million in the previous year. We're encouraged by the robust growth in profitability driven by our efficient operations and strong execution. Entering 2023, we are committed to unleashing greater commercialization potential and delivering sustainable growth."

1 Refers to the average monthly number of active users across our platforms and Apps in a given period, calculated by dividing (i) the sum of mobile active users for each month of such period, by (ii) the number of months in the same period.

2 Refers to the average monthly number of paying users in a given period, calculated by dividing (i) the total number of paying users in each month of such period by (ii) the number of months in the same period.

Fourth Quarter 2022 Unaudited Financial Results

Net revenues were RMB587.6 million (US$85.2 million) in the fourth quarter of 2022, representing a 5% increase from RMB560.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, primarily due to the growth in average user spending on our audio entertainment products.

Cost of revenues was RMB404.1 million (US$58.6 million) in the fourth quarter of 2022, representing a 7% increase from RMB378.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, mainly attributable to an increase in revenue sharing fees to our content creators as the Company's revenues grew, and partially offset by decreases in salary and welfare benefits expenses related to decreases in our operation's headcount, as well as a decline in other miscellaneous costs and share-based compensation expenses.

Gross profit was RMB183.6 million (US$26.6 million) in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to RMB181.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Non-GAAP gross profit3 was RMB185.1 million (US$26.8 million) in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to RMB184.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Gross margin in the fourth quarter of 2022 was 31%, compared to 32% in the fourth quarter of 2021. Non-GAAP gross margin in the fourth quarter of 2022 was 31%, compared to 33% in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Operating expenses were RMB158.1 million (US$22.9 million) in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to RMB176.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Research and development expenses were RMB63.7 million (US$9.2 million) in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to RMB73.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, primarily due to declining expenses related to research and development services provided by third parties and share-based compensation expenses, as well as decreased salary and welfare benefits expenses related to a decrease in the number of our research and development staff.

Selling and marketing expenses were RMB67.7 million (US$9.8 million) in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to RMB70.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, primarily attributable to a decrease in branding and marketing expenses, as well as decreased salary and welfare benefits expenses related to a decrease in the number of our selling and marketing staff. The Company will evaluate and adjust its marketing strategy and budget based on the Company's performance, operational needs and market conditions.

General and administrative expenses were RMB26.7 million (US$3.9 million) in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to RMB32.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, mainly driven by decreases in professional service fees, share-based compensation expenses and other miscellaneous expenses, partially offset by the increased salary and welfare benefits expenses related to an increase in the average salary.

Operating income was RMB25.5 million (US$3.7 million) in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to RMB5.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Non-GAAP operating income4 was RMB31.1 million (US$4.5 million) in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to RMB14.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Net income was RMB31.4 million (US$4.6 million) in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to RMB8.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Non-GAAP net income was RMB37.1 million (US$5.4 million) in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to RMB18.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.

3 Non-GAAP gross profit is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as gross profit excluding share-based compensation expenses. This adjustment amounted to RMB1.5 million (US$0.2 million) and RMB2.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 and 2021, respectively. Please refer to the section below titled "Unaudited Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" for details.

4 Non-GAAP operating income is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as operating income excluding share-based compensation expenses. This adjustment amounted to RMB5.7 million (US$0.8 million) and RMB9.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 and 2021, respectively. Please refer to the section below titled "Unaudited Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" for details.

Net income attributable to LIZHI INC.'s ordinary shareholders was RMB31.4 million (US$4.6 million) in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to RMB8.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Non-GAAP net income attributable to LIZHI INC.'s ordinary shareholders5 was RMB37.1 million (US$5.4 million) in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to RMB18.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Basic and diluted net income per ADS6 were RMB0.60 (US$0.09) in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to RMB0.17 in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS7 were RMB0.71 (US$0.10) in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to RMB0.36 per ADS in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Fiscal Year 2022 Unaudited Financial Results

Net revenues were RMB2,185.3 million (US$316.8 million) in fiscal year 2022, representing a 3% increase from RMB2,119.5 million in the prior year. The increase was primarily due to the growth in average user spending on our audio entertainment products.

Cost of revenues was RMB1,468.9 million (US$213.0 million) in fiscal year 2022, compared to RMB1,502.5 million in the prior year, mainly attributable to a decrease in the total revenue sharing fees to our content creators resulting from a sharing percentage adjustment in our revenue sharing policies, as well as decreased salary and welfare benefits expenses which resulted from a decrease in our operation's headcount, and declines in other miscellaneous costs and share-based compensation expenses. The decreases were partially offset by increasing bandwidth costs.

Gross profit was RMB716.3 million (US$103.9 million) in fiscal year 2022, representing an increase of 16% from RMB617.0 million in the prior year.

Non-GAAP gross profit8 was RMB723.4 million (US$104.9 million) in fiscal year 2022, representing an increase of 15% from RMB628.5 million in the prior year.

Gross margin was 33% in fiscal year 2022, compared to 29% in the prior year.

Non-GAAP gross margin was 33% in fiscal year 2022, compared to 30% in the prior year. The increase was mainly due to the lower revenue sharing percentage paid to content creators.

Operating expenses were RMB649.7 million (US$94.2 million) in fiscal year 2022, compared to RMB755.5 million in the prior year.

Research and development expenses were RMB283.3 million (US$41.1 million) in fiscal year 2022, representing an increase of 7% from RMB264.7 million in the prior year, primarily due to increasing rental expenses and higher salary and welfare benefits expenses related to an increase in average salary, partially offset by declining expenses related to research and development services provided by third parties.

5 Non-GAAP net income attributable to LIZHI INC.'s ordinary shareholders is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as net income attributable to LIZHI INC.'s ordinary shareholders excluding share-based compensation expenses. These adjustments amounted to RMB5.7 million (US$0.8 million) and RMB9.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 and 2021, respectively. Please refer to the section below titled "Unaudited Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" for details.

6 ADS refers to American Depositary Share. Each ADS represents twenty Class A ordinary shares of the Company. Basic and diluted net income per ADS is net income attributable to LIZHI INC.'s ordinary shareholders divided by weighted average number of ADS.

7 Non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as non-GAAP net income attributable to LIZHI INC.'s ordinary shareholders divided by weighted average number of ADS used in the calculation of basic and diluted net income per ADS.

8 Non-GAAP gross profit is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as gross profit excluding share-based compensation expenses. These adjustments amounted to RMB7.1 million (US$1.0 million) and RMB11.5 million in fiscal year 2022 and 2021, respectively. Please refer to the section below titled "Unaudited Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" for details.

Selling and marketing expenses were RMB259.6 million (US$37.6 million) in fiscal year 2022, compared to RMB386.2 million in the prior year, mainly attributable to a decrease in branding and marketing expenses, partially offset by increased salary and welfare benefits expenses related to an increase in the average salary. The Company will evaluate and adjust its marketing strategy and budget based on the Company's performance, operational needs and market conditions.

General and administrative expenses were RMB106.7 million (US$15.5 million) in fiscal year 2022, representing an increase of 2% from RMB104.6 million in the prior year, mainly driven by increasing rental expenses and higher salary and welfare benefits expenses related to an increase in the average salary. The increases were partially offset by a decrease in professional service fees, share-based compensation expenses and other miscellaneous expenses.

Operating income was RMB66.7 million (US$9.7 million) in fiscal year 2022, compared to an operating loss of RMB138.5 million in the prior year.

Non-GAAP operating income9 was RMB95.9 million (US$13.9 million) in fiscal year 2022, compared to non-GAAP operating loss of RMB101.2 million in the prior year.

Net income was RMB86.5 million (US$12.5 million) in fiscal year 2022, compared to net loss of RMB127.3 million in the prior year.

Non-GAAP net income10 was RMB115.7 million (US$16.8 million) in fiscal year 2022, compared to non-GAAP net loss of RMB89.9 million in the prior year.

Net income attributable to LIZHI INC.'s ordinary shareholders was RMB86.5 million (US$12.5 million) in fiscal year 2022, compared to net loss attributable to LIZHI INC.'s ordinary shareholders of RMB127.3 million in the prior year.

Non-GAAP net income attributable to LIZHI INC.'s ordinary shareholders11 was RMB115.8 million (US$16.8 million) in fiscal year 2022, compared to non-GAAP net loss attributable to LIZHI INC.'s ordinary shareholders of RMB89.9 million in the prior year.

Basic and diluted net income per ADS were RMB1.67 (US$0.24) in fiscal year 2022, compared to basic and diluted net loss per ADS of RMB2.57 in the prior year.

Non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS were RMB2.23 (US$0.32) in fiscal year 2022, compared to non-GAAP basic and diluted net loss of RMB1.81 per ADS in the prior year.

Balance Sheets

As of December 31, 2022, the Company had cash and cash equivalents, short-term investments and restricted cash of RMB689.9 million (US$100.0 million).

9 Non-GAAP operating income is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as operating income excluding share-based compensation expenses. These adjustments amounted to RMB29.2 million (US$4.2 million) and RMB37.4 million in fiscal year 2022 and 2021, respectively. Please refer to the section below titled "Unaudited Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" for details.

10 Non-GAAP net income is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as net income excluding share-based compensation expenses. These adjustments amounted to RMB29.2 million (US$4.2 million) and RMB37.4 million in fiscal year 2022 and 2021, respectively. Please refer to the section below titled "Unaudited Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" for details.

11 Non-GAAP net income attributable to LIZHI INC.'s ordinary shareholders is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as net income attributable to LIZHI INC.'s ordinary shareholders share-based compensation expenses. These adjustments amounted to RMB29.2 million (US$4.2 million) and RMB37.4 million in fiscal year 2022 and 2021, respectively. Please refer to the section below titled "Unaudited Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" for details.

About LIZHI INC.

LIZHI INC. has created a comprehensive audio-based social ecosystem with a global presence. The Company aims to cater to users' interests in audio entertainment and social networking through its product portfolios. LIZHI INC. envisions an audio ecosystem where everyone can be connected and interact through voices. LIZHI INC. has been listed on Nasdaq since January 2020.

For more information, please visit: http://ir.lizhi.fm.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The unaudited condensed consolidated financial information is prepared in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("U.S. GAAP").

LIZHI uses non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating loss/income, non-GAAP net loss/income, non-GAAP net loss/income attributable to LIZHI INC.'s ordinary shareholders and non-GAAP basic and diluted net loss/income per ADS, which are non-GAAP financial measures. Non-GAAP gross profit is gross profit excluding share-based compensation expenses. Non-GAAP gross margin is non-GAAP gross profit as a percentage of net revenues. Non-GAAP operating loss/income is operating loss/income excluding share-based compensation expenses. Non-GAAP net loss/income is net loss/income, excluding share-based compensation expenses. Non-GAAP net loss/income attributable to LIZHI INC.'s ordinary shareholders is net loss/income attributable to LIZHI INC.'s ordinary shareholders, excluding share-based compensation expenses. Non-GAAP basic and diluted net loss/income per ADS is non-GAAP net loss/income attributable to LIZHI INC.'s ordinary shareholders divided by the weighted average number of ADS used in the calculation of basic and diluted net loss/income per ADS. The Company believes that separate analysis and exclusion of the non-cash impact of the above reconciling item adds clarity to the constituent parts of its performance. The Company reviews these non-GAAP financial measures together with GAAP financial measures to obtain a better understanding of its operating performance. It uses the non-GAAP financial measure for planning, forecasting and measuring results against the forecast. The Company believes that non-GAAP financial measure is useful supplemental information for investors and analysts to assess its operating performance without the non-cash effect of share-based compensation expenses.

However, the use of non-GAAP financial measures has material limitations as an analytical tool. One of the limitations of using non-GAAP financial measures is that they do not include all items that impact the Company's net income for the period. In addition, because non-GAAP financial measures are not measured in the same manner by all companies, they may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies. In light of the foregoing limitations, you should not consider non-GAAP financial measures in isolation from, superior to, or as an alternative to the financial measure prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned "Unaudited Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" near the end of this release.

Exchange Rate Information

This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars at a specified rate solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to U.S. dollars and from U.S. dollars to RMB are made at a rate of RMB6.8972 to US$1.00, the exchange rate on December 30, 2022, set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. The Company makes no representation that the RMB or U.S. dollars amounts referred could be converted into U.S. dollar or RMB, as the case may be, at any particular rate or at all.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: LIZHI's goals and strategies; LIZHI's future business development, results of operations and financial condition; the expected growth of the online audio market; the expectation regarding the rate at which to gain active users, especially paying users; LIZHI's ability to monetize the user base; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in China and overseas markets; the impact of the COVID-19 to LIZHI's business operations and the economy in China and elsewhere generally; any adverse changes in laws, regulations, rules, policies or guidelines applicable to LIZHI; and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "target," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the Securities Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

LIZHI INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(All amounts in thousands, except for share, ADS, per share data and per ADS data)

December

31,

2021 December

31,

2022 December

31,

2022 RMB RMB US$ ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 533,293 568,192 82,380 Short-term investments - 111,353 16,145 Restricted cash 4,155 10,323 1,497 Accounts receivable, net 6,458 3,233 469 Prepayments and other current assets 33,604 30,391 4,406 Total current assets 577,510 723,492 104,897 Non-current assets Property, equipment and leasehold improvement, net 33,391 26,546 3,849 Intangible assets, net 2,245 1,183 172 Right-of-use assets, net 28,941 25,116 3,641 Other non-current assets 799 - - Total non-current assets 65,376 52,845 7,662 TOTAL ASSETS 642,886 776,337 112,559 LIABILITIES Current liabilities Accounts payable 80,793 53,832 7,805 Deferred revenue 20,657 35,677 5,173 Salary and welfare payable 123,075 136,837 19,840 Taxes payable 5,564 5,421 786 Short-term loans 68,999 73,765 10,694 Lease liabilities due within one year 13,929 18,372 2,664 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 53,486 47,622 6,904 Total current liabilities 366,503 371,526 53,866 Non-current liabilities Lease liabilities 17,076 8,195 1,188 Other non-current liabilities 4,452 3,952 573 Total non-current liabilities 21,528 12,147 1,761 TOTAL LIABILITIES 388,031 383,673 55,627





LIZHI INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (CONTINUED)

(All amounts in thousands, except for share, ADS, per share data and per ADS data)



December

31,

2021 December

31,

2022 December

31,

2022 RMB RMB US$ SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Class A Ordinary shares (US$0.0001 par value, 1,268,785,000 shares authorized, 798,962,260 shares issued and 782,801,250 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2021; 1,268,785,000 shares authorized, 818,962,260 shares issued and 803,607,050 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2022). 530 543 79 Class B Ordinary shares (US$0.0001 par value, 231,215,000 shares authorized, issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2022, respectively). 168 168 24 Treasury stock (11 ) (10 ) (1 ) Additional paid in capital 2,630,456 2,657,433 385,292 Statutory reserves - 529 77 Accumulated deficit (2,366,531 ) (2,280,543 ) (330,648 ) Accumulated other comprehensive (loss)/income (9,757 ) 14,557 2,111 TOTAL LIZHI Inc.'s shareholders' equity 254,855 392,677 56,934 Non-controlling interests - (13 ) (2 ) TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 254,855 392,664 56,932 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 642,886 776,337 112,559





LIZHI INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(All amounts in thousands, except for share, ADS, per share data and per ADS data)

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December

31,

2021 September

30,

2022 December

31,

2022 December

31,

2022 December

31,

2021 December

31,

2022 December

31,

2022 RMB RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ Net revenues Audio entertainment revenues 556,304 562,573 584,701 84,774 2,101,475 2,174,314 315,246 Podcast, advertising and other revenues 4,028 2,655 2,930 425 18,039 10,952 1,588 Total net revenues 560,332 565,228 587,631 85,199 2,119,514 2,185,266 316,834 Cost of revenues (1) (378,406 ) (376,159 ) (404,078 ) (58,586 ) (1,502,505 ) (1,468,921 ) (212,974 ) Gross profit 181,926 189,069 183,553 26,613 617,009 716,345 103,860 Operating expenses (1) Selling and marketing expenses (70,859 ) (71,167 ) (67,686 ) (9,814 ) (386,204 ) (259,618 ) (37,641 ) General and administrative expenses (32,192 ) (27,093 ) (26,706 ) (3,872 ) (104,617 ) (106,727 ) (15,474 ) Research and development expenses (73,523 ) (78,320 ) (63,673 ) (9,232 ) (264,706 ) (283,349 ) (41,082 ) Total operating expenses (176,574 ) (176,580 ) (158,065 ) (22,918 ) (755,527 ) (649,694 ) (94,197 ) Operating income/(loss) 5,352 12,489 25,488 3,695 (138,518 ) 66,651 9,663 Interest (expenses)/income, net (154 ) 1,321 865 125 (1,103 ) 2,611 379 Foreign exchange (losses)/gains (311 ) (311 ) 69 10 (738 ) (1,052 ) (153 ) Investment income - 409 1,548 224 468 2,197 319 Government grants 3,832 4,178 3,387 491 13,496 14,360 2,082 Others, net 572 1,736 157 23 (479 ) 1,944 282 Income/(Loss) before income taxes 9,291 19,822 31,514 4,568 (126,874 ) 86,711 12,572 Income tax expenses (376 ) - (103 ) (15 ) (376 ) (207 ) (30 ) Net income/(loss) 8,915 19,822 31,411 4,553 (127,250 ) 86,504 12,542 Net loss attributable to the non-controlling interests shareholders - 1 9 1 - 13 2 Net income/(loss) attributable to LIZHI INC.'s ordinary shareholders 8,915 19,823 31,420 4,554 (127,250 ) 86,517 12,544





LIZHI INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (CONTINUED)

(All amounts in thousands, except for share, ADS, per share data and per ADS data)

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December

31,

2021 September

30,

2022 December

31,

2022 December

31,

2022 December

31,

2021 December

31,

2022 December

31,

2022 RMB RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ Net income/(loss) 8,915 19,822 31,411 4,553 (127,250 ) 86,504 12,542 Other comprehensive (loss)/income: Foreign currency translation adjustments (5,152 ) 14,602 (4,414 ) (640 ) (7,848 ) 24,314 3,525 Total comprehensive income/(loss) 3,763 34,424 26,997 3,913 (135,098 ) 110,818 16,067 Comprehensive loss attributable to non-controlling interests shareholders - 1 9 1 - 13 2 Comprehensive income/(loss) attributable to LIZHI INC.'s ordinary shareholders 3,763 34,425 27,006 3,914 (135,098 ) 110,831 16,069 Net income/(loss) attributable to LIZHI INC.'s ordinary shareholders per share -Basic 0.01 0.02 0.03 0.00 (0.13 ) 0.08 0.01 -Diluted 0.01 0.02 0.03 0.00 (0.13 ) 0.08 0.01 Weighted average number of ordinary shares -Basic 1,022,278,296 1,040,595,117 1,051,159,379 1,051,159,379 991,715,849 1,036,485,949 1,036,485,949 -Diluted 1,026,331,428 1,045,863,031 1,051,159,379 1,051,159,379 991,715,849 1,038,617,910 1,038,617,910 Net income/(loss) attributable to LIZHI INC.'s ordinary shareholders per ADS -Basic 0.17 0.38 0.60 0.09 (2.57 ) 1.67 0.24 -Diluted 0.17 0.38 0.60 0.09 (2.57 ) 1.67 0.24 Weighted average number of ADS -Basic 51,113,915 52,029,756 52,557,969 52,557,969 49,585,792 51,824,297 51,824,297 -Diluted 51,316,571 52,293,152 52,557,969 52,557,969 49,585,792 51,930,895 51,930,895





LIZHI INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (CONTINUED)

(All amounts in thousands, except for share, ADS, per share data and per ADS data)

(1) Share-based compensation was allocated in cost of revenues and operating expenses as follows:

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December

31,

2021 September

30,

2022 December

31,

2022 December

31,

2022 December

31,

2021 December

31,

2022 December

31,

2022 RMB RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ Cost of revenues 2,519 1,728 1,507 218 11,484 7,052 1,022 Selling and marketing expenses 1,039 455 530 77 3,431 2,259 328 General and administrative expenses 2,879 2,157 2,069 300 12,496 9,659 1,400 Research and development expenses 2,898 3,359 1,550 225 9,948 10,263 1,488



LIZHI INC.

UNAUDITED RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS

(All amounts in thousands, except for share, ADS, per share data and per ADS data)