GlobeNewswire (Europe)
16.03.2023 | 07:06
Central Bank of Savings Banks Finland Plc: Savings Banks Group's Annual Financial Statement 2022

Central Bank of Savings Banks Plc
Stock Exchange Release
16th of March 2023 at 8:00

Savings Banks Group's Board of Director's Report and Consolidated IFRS Financial Statements 1st of January-31st of December 2022 and Pillar III Disclosure Report 2022 have been published.

A PDF-document containing the Board of Director's Report and Consolidated IFRS Financial Statements for 1st of January - 31st of December 2022 and also Pillar III Disclosure Report 2022 are attached to this release. The Reports in PDF format can be also found at www.saastopankki.fi.

SAVINGS BANKS GROUP

Further information:
Karri Alameri, Managing Director Savings Banks Union Coop
karri.alameri@saastopankki.fi

Central Bank of Savings Banks Finland Plc belongs to the Savings Banks Amalgamation and Savings Banks Group and acts as Group's central credit institution. Central Bank of Savings Banks Finland Plc's role is to ensure liquidity and wholesale funding of the Savings Banks Group via operating in the money and capital markets, to operate payment transfers and issuance of payment cards.

Read more at www.spkeskuspankki.fi, www.saastopankki.fi


© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
