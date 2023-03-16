

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - The following investment banks issued recommendations on U.K. stocks this morning as follows:



Analyst recommendations in the dpa-AFX International ProFeed on 16.03.2023 - 11.00 am



- BERENBERG RAISES 4IMPRINT GROUP PRICE TARGET TO 5300 (4800) PENCE - 'BUY' - CREDIT SUISSE CUTS PRUDENTIAL PRICE TARGET TO 1480 (1540) PENCE - 'OUTPERFORM' - EXANE BNP CUTS MAN GROUP TO 'NEUTRAL' (OUTPERFORM) - PRICE TARGET 232 PENCE - JEFFERIES RAISES HELIOS TOWERS PRICE TARGET TO 175 (170) PENCE - 'BUY' - JEFFERIES RAISES RESTAURANT GROUP PRICE TARGET TO 50 (45) PENCE - 'BUY' - JPMORGAN RAISES QUILTER PRICE TARGET TO 76 (74) PENCE - 'UNDERWEIGHT'



