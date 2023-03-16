Nasdaq Stockholm AB: The observation status for Frisq Holding AB (publ) is removed (164/23)

On January 24, 2022, the shares in Frisq Holding AB (publ) (the "Company") were given observation status with reference to the Company's intention to divest its operating subsidiaries. On January 27, 2023, the observation status was updated after the Company had entered into a letter of intent to acquire NoseOption AB, resulting in a new listing process with Nasdaq Stockholm AB (the "Exchange") for continued admission to trading of the Company's shares on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. On March 1, 2023, the Company issued a press release with information that the Exchange had approved the Company's shares for continued trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. On March 10, 2023, the Company disclosed that an annual general meeting of the Company's shareholders had decided to approve the acquisition of NoseOption AB through a directed share issue and that the Company had entered into an agreement to acquire NoseOption AB. Yesterday, March 15, 2023, the Company issued a press release with information that the acquisition of NoseOption AB had been completed. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to remove the observation status for the shares in Frisq Holding AB (publ) (NOSA, ISIN code SE0006994539, order book ID 127937). For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50. Nasdaq Stockholm AB