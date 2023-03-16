Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 16.03.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Einstiegschance!? 500% seit Januar im schwierigen Marktumfeld! - Kommt die Wiederholung?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
16.03.2023 | 11:34
77 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: The observation status for Frisq Holding AB (publ) is removed (164/23)

On January 24, 2022, the shares in Frisq Holding AB (publ) (the "Company") were
given observation status with reference to the Company's intention to divest
its operating subsidiaries. 

On January 27, 2023, the observation status was updated after the Company had
entered into a letter of intent to acquire NoseOption AB, resulting in a new
listing process with Nasdaq Stockholm AB (the "Exchange") for continued
admission to trading of the Company's shares on Nasdaq First North Growth
Market. 

On March 1, 2023, the Company issued a press release with information that the
Exchange had approved the Company's shares for continued trading on Nasdaq
First North Growth Market. 

On March 10, 2023, the Company disclosed that an annual general meeting of the
Company's shareholders had decided to approve the acquisition of NoseOption AB
through a directed share issue and that the Company had entered into an
agreement to acquire NoseOption AB. 

Yesterday, March 15, 2023, the Company issued a press release with information
that the acquisition of NoseOption AB had been completed. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to remove the
observation status for the shares in Frisq Holding AB (publ) (NOSA, ISIN code
SE0006994539, order book ID 127937). 

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact
Enforcement & Investigations, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50. 



Nasdaq Stockholm AB
Kostenloser Report: Das sind die neuen Megatrends
Gibt es heute überhaupt noch richtige Megatrends? Ja! Welche das sind, warum sich ein Investment lohnen könnte und was Anleger dabei beachten sollen, das alles erfahren Sie im neuen Report von Dr. Dennis Riedl. Als besonderes Extra stellt der Trendfolge-Experte einen vielversprechenden Geheimtipp vor. Das sollten Sie sich unbedingt anschauen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.