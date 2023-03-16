Successful customer trial demonstrates how fleets can decarbonize with Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil, which offers 90% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions

Trane Technologies (NYSE: TT), a global climate innovator, has approved the use of Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil (HVO) fossil-free fuel as a sustainable alternative to diesel fuel in Thermo King® global cold chain solutions, including refrigerated truck and trailer product lines. The use of HVO fuel offers a 90% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions and more than 30% in particulate matter while maintaining optimal product performance. The approval follows thorough testing including a successful pilot with a national food distributor.

HVO is a fossil-free, premium quality fuel product made of 100% renewable raw materials produced by the hydrotreatment of vegetable oils or animal fats. HVO is typically viewed as superior to regular biodiesel and does not release any new carbon dioxide into the atmosphere. It can be used in place of diesel with no modifications to a Thermo King unit's engine or changes in its preventative maintenance schedule.

"We are excited to now extend the option of HVO to our customers in the Americas who share our passion for creating a more sustainable world," said Karin De Bondt, president of Trane Technologies' Thermo King Americas business. "Through our advanced technologies, with efficient, all-electric-units as well as fossil-free fuels, we are enabling our customers to decarbonize as we continue to execute our strategic roadmap to net zero."

HVO has previously been approved for Thermo King truck and trailer products operating in Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific. The fuel is also used for unit testing on all assembly lines and customer units at the company's manufacturing facility in Galway, Ireland.

Thermo King has also committed to delivering all-electric, zero-emission solutions for every segment of the end-to-end cold chain by 2023 in Europe and 2025 in the Americas. Thermo King's strategic roadmap to net zero will help advance Trane Technologies' 2030 Sustainability Commitments. This includes the Gigaton Challenge to reduce customer greenhouse gas emissions by 1 billion metric tons.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies is a global climate innovator. Through our strategic brands Trane® and Thermo King®, and our environmentally responsible portfolio of products and services, we bring efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Learn more at tranetechologies.com.

About Thermo King

Thermo King by Trane Technologies (NYSE: TT), a global climate innovator is a worldwide leader in sustainable transport temperature control solutions. Thermo King has been providing transport temperature control solutions for a variety of applications, including trailers, truck bodies, buses, air, shipboard containers, and railway cars since 1938. For more information, visit www.thermoking.com or www.europe.thermoking.com.

This news release includes "forward-looking statements" which are statements that are not historical facts, including statements that relate to our efforts to deliver sustainable transport temperature control solutions in every segment of the cold chain and our other sustainability commitments and the impact of these commitments. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially from our current expectations. Factors that could cause such differences can be found in our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, as well as our subsequent reports on Form 10-Q and other SEC filings. New risks and uncertainties arise from time to time, and it is impossible for us to predict these events or how they may affect the Company. We assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

