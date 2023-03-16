

IRVING (dpa-AFX) - ExxonMobil (XOM) announced the startup of its Beaumont refinery expansion project, which adds 250,000 barrels per day of capacity along the U.S. Gulf Coast. The expansion will increase capacity for transportation fuels by 250,000 barrels per day at the Beaumont facility. Construction on the Beaumont expansion began in 2019.



ExxonMobil noted that the added volume in Beaumont brings total processing capacity to more than 630,000 barrels per day, making it one of the largest refineries in the United States. The company's integrated operations in Beaumont also include chemical, lubricants and polyethylene plants.



