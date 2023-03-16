Anzeige
Donnerstag, 16.03.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 686 internationalen Medien
Einstiegschance!? 500% seit Januar im schwierigen Marktumfeld! - Kommt die Wiederholung?
WKN: 889250 ISIN: GB0005774855 Ticker-Symbol: 14F 
Frankfurt
16.03.23
08:06 Uhr
6,950 Euro
-0,400
-5,44 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
PR Newswire
16.03.2023 | 12:12
90 Leser
BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc - Disclosure of Portfolio Holdings

PR Newswire

London, March 16

BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST PLC (the "Company")

LEI - LNFFPBEUZJBOSR6PW155

Portfolio Holdings

A full disclosure of portfolio investments for the BlackRock World Mining Trust plc as at 31 December 2022 has been made available on the Company's website at the link listed below

https://www.blackrock.com/uk/individual/literature/policies/bwmt-portfolio-disclosure.pdf

Caroline Driscoll
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Secretary

Tel: 020 7743 2427

16 March 2023

END

© 2023 PR Newswire
