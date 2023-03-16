DJ Lyxor US Treasury 7-10Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)
Lyxor US Treasury 7-10Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (U71G LN) Lyxor US Treasury 7-10Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 16-March-2023 / 11:41 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
----------------------------------------------------------------------
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor US Treasury 7-10Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist
DEALING DATE: 15-Mar-2023
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 87.3881
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1773201
CODE: U71G LN
ISIN: LU1407888053
---------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
----------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN: LU1407888053 Category Code: NAV TIDM: U71G LN Sequence No.: 230289 EQS News ID: 1584143 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1584143&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
March 16, 2023 06:41 ET (10:41 GMT)