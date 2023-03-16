DJ Amundi Index MSCI World UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Index MSCI World UCITS ETF DR (C) (MWRD LN) Amundi Index MSCI World UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 16-March-2023 / 11:41 CET/CEST

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi Index MSCI World UCITS ETF DR (C)

DEALING DATE: 15-Mar-2023

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 88.6992

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 7600196

CODE: MWRD LN

ISIN: LU1437016972

