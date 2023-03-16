DJ Lyxor Core UK Equity All Cap (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)
Lyxor Core UK Equity All Cap (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (LCUK LN) Lyxor Core UK Equity All Cap (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 16-March-2023 / 11:42 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
----------------------------------------------------------------------
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor Core UK Equity All Cap (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist
DEALING DATE: 15-Mar-2023
NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 10.2255
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 44684827
CODE: LCUK LN
ISIN: LU1781541096
----------------------------------------------------------------------
