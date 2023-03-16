DJ Amundi MSCI Japan UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Japan UCITS ETF Acc (LCJP LN) Amundi MSCI Japan UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 16-March-2023 / 11:42 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi MSCI Japan UCITS ETF Acc

DEALING DATE: 15-Mar-2023

NAV PER SHARE: JPY: 1872.2543

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 131634332

CODE: LCJP LN

ISIN: LU1781541252

