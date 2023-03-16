DJ Amundi Index MSCI Japan SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR - HEDGED USD (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Index MSCI Japan SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR - HEDGED USD (C) (JPXU LN) Amundi Index MSCI Japan SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR - HEDGED USD (C): Net Asset Value(s) 16-March-2023 / 11:43 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi Index MSCI Japan SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR - HEDGED USD (C)

DEALING DATE: 15-Mar-2023

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 156.2163

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 63460

CODE: JPXU LN

ISIN: LU1646359882

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU1646359882 Category Code: NAV TIDM: JPXU LN Sequence No.: 230336 EQS News ID: 1584237 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1584237&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 16, 2023 06:43 ET (10:43 GMT)