FUND: Amundi Index MSCI Europe SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (D)

DEALING DATE: 15-Mar-2023

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 56.8378

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 3176034

CODE: ESDU LN

ISIN: LU2059756598

