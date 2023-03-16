DJ Amundi Prime Global UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Prime Global UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 16-March-2023

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi Prime Global UCITS ETF DR (C)

DEALING DATE: 15-Mar-2023

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 22.9607

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 7693269

CODE: PRWU LN

ISIN: LU2089238203

