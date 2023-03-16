DJ Lyxor Net Zero 2050 S&P World Climate PAB (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor Net Zero 2050 S&P World Climate PAB (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc
DEALING DATE: 15-Mar-2023
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 22.0049
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 8619054
CODE: EABG LN
ISIN: LU2198882362
March 16, 2023 06:51 ET (10:51 GMT)