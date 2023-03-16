DJ Amundi Index MSCI Emerging Markets SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR - GBP (D): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Index MSCI Emerging Markets SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR - GBP (D) (AMEG LN) Amundi Index MSCI Emerging Markets SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR - GBP (D): Net Asset Value(s) 16-March-2023 / 11:52 CET/CEST

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi Index MSCI Emerging Markets SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR - GBP (D)

DEALING DATE: 15-Mar-2023

NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 45.0316

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 133779

CODE: AMEG LN

ISIN: LU2469335371



ISIN: LU2469335371

