Medisafe: Pharma's Digital Patient Solutions Gaining Momentum and Filling Important Healthcare Gaps, New Survey Finds

Insights include perspectives on top pharmaceutical companies, patient expectations of new technologies, and opportunities for organizations to meet patients' needs

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 16, 2023 / A new survey of more than 500 patients and healthcare professionals by leading digital healthcare solutions company Medisafe sheds light on which pharma companies are leading the way in implementing their own digital solutions and what trends will drive future developments. As pharma companies and healthcare providers are increasingly embracing digital therapeutics - and more patients are feeling empowered by digital health solutions - the survey points to the specific areas in which innovation will be most critical to better meet patients' needs.

When asked about the top pharma companies leading the way in digital solutions, Pfizer, Abbott, AstraZeneca, and Bayer topped the list among patients, providers, and digital professionals surveyed. GSK & Amgen (among patients), Eli Lilly & Co (among providers), and AbbVie (among digital professionals) rounded out the top five for each respective group. When asked what they perceived as the most important characteristic among these leading companies, all respondents cited they were seeking solutions to meet patients' needs.

As these and other companies look to launch or update/replace their digital solutions, the survey also provided insights on the top benefits patients and providers are looking for. For example, 41% of patients expect digital solutions to send reports about their health and habits to their healthcare providers, and 37% want to be able to manage their medication refills and schedule telehealth appointments within the digital solutions. For healthcare providers, 37% of those surveyed said they are also looking for digital health solutions to provide them reports on their patients' habits, and 25% want features that enable better family/caregiver monitoring and support.

"These survey results clearly illuminate both the benefits of digital health solutions, but also the many needs of patients that have yet to be fully met," said Lyndi Hirsch, SVP of Marketing Strategy at Medisafe. "Finding ways to address these needs should be a top priority for organizations in 2023 - partners that provide proven solutions will help to drive success in the areas where patients need the most support."

Beyond specific features patients and providers are looking for, the survey also points to the areas that will require more attention/focus to better meet patients' needs. For example, 35% of all respondents cite security concerns as a top obstacle for digital solutions. The concern is even more clear when broken down by patients and providers. 43% of providers and patients respectively listed security as a top obstacle.

Other gaps for digital solutions to date are patient engagement and limited adoption by healthcare providers. 33% of all respondents, 36% of patient access/support team members, 35% of providers, and 35% of respondents who work in digital health noted patient engagement as a top obstacle to successful digital health solutions. 40% of c-suite leaders at pharma companies noted provider adoption as a top concern of digital patient support.

When it comes to what digital patient solution providers can do to overcome some of these challenges, the survey shows better integration with existing systems will be critical. Fortunately, 50% c-suite executives at pharma companies cited integration as a top concern of theirs, with 42% of those in procurement, IT, or regulatory roles also listing it as a priority. Even among patients and providers, nearly 40% of each recognized and cited lack of integration as a barrier from their perspective.

Medisafe's survey was conducted within its digital platform between January 15 - 31, 2023 of more than 500 patients and health professionals. For additional insights from the survey, visit the full State of Patient Digital Solutions report.

About Medisafe

Medisafe is the leading medication engagement platform that empowers patients to seamlessly manage their treatment journey. By combining advanced technology and behavior science, Medisafe reimagines the treatment journey to guide patients' specific journey needs and drive daily engagement. Its machine learning technology fuels the holistic patient engagement platform to personalize their support needs in a scalable fashion. By integrating existing patient support programs into its platform to extend capabilities, Medisafe is building a seamless future model of patient support and better health. Over 10M registered patients and caregivers rely on Medisafe's platform, delivering double digit results toward improving outcomes. The company manages over two billion medication doses via iOS and Android smartphones and tablets. With an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 stars and more than 400,000 user reviews, Medisafe helps to create more daily engagement than Facebook or Twitter applications. Medisafe is a HIPAA and GDPR compliant solution and ISO 27001:2013 and ISO 13845 certified.

Contact:

medisafe@merrittgrp.com

SOURCE: Medisafe

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/744155/Pharmas-Digital-Patient-Solutions-Gaining-Momentum-and-Filling-Important-Healthcare-Gaps-New-Survey-Finds