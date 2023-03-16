Fort Lauderdale, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - March 16, 2023) - Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSE American: SBEV) ("Splash" or the "Company"), today announced that Robert Nistico, Chairman and CEO, will be attending the Virtual Investor Summit on Wednesday, March 29. During the presentation, Robert Nistico will highlight the company's recent advances and sales growth.

Event: March 29th Virtual Investor Summit Presentation: March 29th, 2023 at 9:30 a.m. EST Location: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_z_jc78Z8S6eQIDEb3aqcDw

The theme is micro-cap companies with a catalyst and/or strong performance in the current market

1x1s will be available for qualified investors

The conference is completely complimentary to qualified investors. Please register at Complimentary Investor Registration

About Splash Beverage

Splash Beverage Group, Inc. engages in the manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and sale of various beverages in the United States. Its products include flavored tequilas under the SALT Naturally Flavored Tequila name; hydration and recovery isotonic sport drink under the TapouT Performance name; wine under the Copa di Vino name; and Pulpoloco Sangria. The company also sells beverages and groceries online through qplash.com. Splash Beverage Group, Inc. is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

For further information:

TraDigital IR

John McNamara

Email: john@tradigitalir.com

Phone: (917) 658-2602

About the Investor Summit

The Investor Summit is an exclusive, independent conference dedicated to connecting smallcap and microcap companies with qualified investors. The Q1 Investor Summit will take place virtually, featuring 30 companies and over 120 institutional, family office, and high net worth investors. Sectors Participating: Biotech, Communication Services, Consumer, Energy, Technology, Financial, Healthcare, Industrials, Materials, Real Estate. Contact: emily@investorsummitgroup.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/158633