Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - March 16, 2023) - Sylogist Ltd. (TSX: SYZ) ("Sylogist" or the "Company"), a leading public sector SaaS company, is pleased to announce that its financial statements for the final quarter of Fiscal 2022 will be released before markets open on March 23rd, 2023.

The Company will host a conference call at 9:00 AM Eastern Time on March 23rd, 2023. Bill Wood, Sylogist's President and Chief Executive Officer, and Xavier Shorter, Sylogist's Chief Financial Officer, will present the Company's recent financial results and discuss the business' performance. Sylogist's management will also address questions as time allows.

Investors are invited to join the call at 1-800-319-4610 (Canada/USA Toll Free) or +1-416-915-3239. Callers are asked to join 5-10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

