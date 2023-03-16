Simpplr Appoints Bala Kasiviswanathan as Chief Product & Customer Experience Officer

Former Chief Product Officer of Tidal | X, the moonshot factory (formerly Google X) Brings a Proven Track Record of Product Management and AI Technology Experience

REDWOOD CITY, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 16, 2023 / Simpplr, the leading AI-powered employee experience platform, announced today that Bala Kasiviswanathan joined the organization as Chief Product & Customer Experience Officer (CPCXO).

As a veteran product leader with more than 15 years of experience, Kasiviswanathan will lead all aspects of product management, product design, and customer experience. With his strong focus on artificial intelligence (AI) and proven track record in developing innovative new technologies, Bala will accelerate Simpplr's product vision with advancements in AI technology.

Before joining Simpplr, Bala served as the CPO at Tidal | X, the moonshot factory (formerly Google X) where he focused on bringing AI/ML solutions to ocean-related challenges. Additionally, Bala led the product for Google Cloud's API management product, Apigee (acquired by Google Cloud). Bala also previously held global and regional leadership roles at Microsoft.

"Simpplr has had AI at the core of our platform since the beginning. We are now doubling down on our AI investment by adding Bala to our team. Having personally witnessed Bala's impressive contributions for several years, I am thrilled and deeply appreciative that he is joining us to propel our future growth," said the founder and CEO of Simpplr, Dhiraj Sharma. "With Bala leading product and customer experience, I know we will continue to deliver value faster, improve customer satisfaction, speed up time to market, and further grow our leading market position."

"Having worked at innovative companies, I have learned that the key to great companies is creating a connected community of employees driven by a common mission," said Bala. "I couldn't be more passionate about how Simpplr is transforming community, connection, and culture in the workplace through a unified EX platform. The opportunity ahead of us is huge as is the potential impact our innovative product will have on employees across the globe."

