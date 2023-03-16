Anzeige
Donnerstag, 16.03.2023
Acer Reports FY2022 Net Income of NT$5.00 Billion and Announces NT$1.5 Cash Dividend Per Share

TAIPEI, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Acer Inc. (TWSE: 2353) announced today its financial results for the fourth quarter of 2022 and fiscal 2022 ended December 31 . In the fourth quarter, Acer reported consolidated revenues of NT$59.84 billion, gross profits of NT$6.33 billion with 10.6% margin, operating income of NT$1.01 billion with 1.7% margin, and net loss [1] of NT$832 million impacted by a NT$1.70 billion loss in foreign exchange.

For the full year of 2022, consolidated revenues reached NT$275.42 billion, gross profits of NT$29.74 billion with 10.8% margin, operating income was NT$6.93 billion with 2.5% margin, and net income was NT$5.00 billion with earning-per-share (EPS) of NT$1.67 .

At 2022-year end, Acer's inventory value was down to NT$42.21 billion and the company has written off NT$1.91 billion in inventory in 2022. Cash position was back to NT$46.84 billion, net cash reached NT$35 .03 billion, and cash from operations was NT$5.93 billion .

The Board has approved a cash dividend of NT$1.5 per share, based on ex-dividend record date of July 7 for distribution on August 3 . The annual shareholders' meeting will be held on June 6, 2023, at Aspire Resort Hotel in Taoyuan.

[1] Net income/loss is reported as profit-after-tax in Acer's financial statements

About Acer

Founded in 1976, Acer is one of the world's top ICT companies with a presence in more than 160 countries. As Acer evolves with the industry and changing lifestyles, it is focused on enabling a world where hardware, software and services will fuse with one another, creating ecosystems and opening up new possibilities for consumers and businesses alike. Acer's 7,700 employees are dedicated to the research, design, marketing, sale, and support of products and solutions that break barriers between people and technology. Please visit www.acer.com for more information.

© 2023 Acer Inc. All rights reserved. Acer and the Acer logo are registered trademarks of Acer Inc. Other trademarks, registered trademarks, and/or service marks, indicated or otherwise, are the property of their respective owners. All offers subject to change without notice or obligation and may not be available through all sales channels. Prices listed are manufacturer suggested retail prices and may vary by location. Applicable sales tax extra.

SOURCE Acer

