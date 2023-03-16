Yiren Digital Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results

BEIJING, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE: YRD) ("Yiren Digital" or the "Company"), a leading digital personal financial management platform in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 .
Fourth Quarter 2022 and Fiscal Year 2022 Operational Highlights
Holistic Wealth Business
- Cumulative number of clients served reached 3,138,191 as of December 31, 2022, representing an increase of 1.9% from 3,080,757 as of September 30, 2022 and compared to 2,702,122 as of December 31, 2021 .
- Number of active clients[1] was 535,928 as of December 31, 2022, representing a decrease of 13.7% from 621,137 as of September 30, 2022 and compared to 424,366 as of December 31, 2021 . The quarter-over-quarter decline was primarily due to the change of product mix. The decline was partially offset by the rapid growth of customer base on Yiren Select platform.
- Total client assets[2] was RMB23,372.1 million ( US$3,388.6 million ) as of December 31, 2022, representing an increase of 2.5% from RMB22,795.8 million as of September 30, 2022 and compared to RMB19,261.0 million as of December 31, 2021 .
- Sales volume of investment products amounted to RMB6,502.1 million ( US$942.7 million ) in the fourth quarter of 2022, representing an increase of 45.3% from RMB4,476.4 million in the third quarter of 2022 and compared to RMB5,391.8 million in the same period of 2021. The growth was mainly driven by the rapid expansion of our insurance brokerage business. For the fiscal year of 2022, sales volume of investment products reached RMB21,897.0 million ( US$3,174.8 million ), compared to RMB21,588.6 million in 2021.
Credit-tech Business
- Total loans facilitated in the fourth quarter of 2022 reached RMB6.8 billion ( US$983.5 million ), representing an increase of 7.7% from RMB6.3 billion in the third quarter of 2022 and compared to RMB6.2 billion in the fourth quarter of 2021. The growth was mainly due to the strong demand of our small revolving loan products. Total loans facilitated in 2022 reached RMB22.6 billion ( US$3.3 billion ), compared to RMB23.2 billion . The decline was due to the business transitions, which was largely offset by the strong growth of our consumer loan business post the restructuring.
- Cumulative number of borrowers served reached 7,277,627 as of December 31, 2022, representing an increase of 4.6% from 6,960,095 as of September 30, 2022 and compared to 6,127,068 as of December 31, 2021 .
- Number of borrowers served in the fourth quarter of 2022 was 862,226, representing an increase of 16.9% from 737,320 in the third quarter of 2022 and compared to 618,131 in the same period of 2021. The increase was driven by the strong demand of our small revolving loan products. Total number of borrowers served in 2022 was 1,606,893, compared to 1,297,046 in 2021.
- Outstanding balance of performing loans facilitated reached RMB11,259.8 million ( US$1,632.5 million ) as of December 31, 2022, representing an increase of 5.9% from RMB10,630.4 million as of September 30, 2022 and compared to RMB14,102.3 million as of December 31, 2021 .
Consumption-Driven Services
- Total gross merchandise volume generated through our e-commerce platform and "Yiren Select" channel reached RMB292.1 million ( US$42.3 million ) in the fourth quarter of 2022. representing an increase of 17.0% from RMB249.6 million in the third quarter of 2022 and compared to RMB61.6 million in the same period of 2021.
"We are pleased to deliver an impressive quarter with robust growth in both revenue and profitability, marking the full success of our business re-structuring and product optimization despite the volatilities of external environment amid the Covid resurgence." said Mr. Ning Tang, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Yiren Digital.
"As we previously projected, our insurance brokerage business continued its strong momentum in the fourth quarter of 2022. Total premium reached more than RMB1.3 billion, representing a 34% increase quarter over quarter and over 50% growth year on year. In the year of 2022, our total premium rocketed by 61% to appropriately RMB4 billion, significantly outperforming the industry average of 4.6% annual growth rate. As of December 31, 2022, Hexiang Insurance Brokers had established approximately 40 offline branches nationwide and offered over 840 insurance products from more than 100 insurers."
"Regarding credit-tech business, our total loan volume reached RMB6.8 billion in the fourth quarter of 2022, representing an 8% increase quarter over quarter despite the pandemic resurgence and the infection peak post the reopening in November and December. The momentum is mainly driven by our consumer loan business. In this quarter, our small revolving loan took close to 80% of our total loan volume, compared to 65% in the same period of 2021, reflecting a vivid transition of our product mix upon the completion of business restructuring. Loan facilitation of our small revolving loan products reached RMB5.3 billion this quarter, showing a 15% quarterly increase and 32% annual growth. As our domestic consumption starts to recover, we expect the momentum to continue in the coming quarters."
"We delivered a strong profit of RMB485 million this quarter, increased by a significant 47% year over year and 80% quarter over quarter. For the full year of 2022, total net profit reached RMB1.2 billion, showing an increase of 16% compared to the prior year despite the impact from the closure of our offline business line that leads to a declined full year revenue. Net profit margin climbed to 35% in 2022 from 23% in 2021, a vivid reflection of our fruitful efforts in optimizing unit economics via business transitions and cost control." said Ms. Na Mei, Chief Financial Officer of Yiren Digital. "On the balance sheet side, our cash position grew stronger with usable cash reaching RMB5.2 billion, an 11% increase compared to the end of last quarter, paving a solid foundation for us to expand our business and seize any new opportunities in the future."
Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results
Total net revenue in the fourth quarter of 2022 was RMB1,088.1 million ( US$157.8 million ), representing an increase of 6.6% from RMB1,020.9 million in the same period of 2021. Particularly, revenue from credit-tech business was RMB639.2 million ( US$92.7 million ) in the fourth quarter of 2022, representing an increase of 3.8% from RMB615.5 million in the same period of 2021. The increase was due to an increase of our small revolving loan products amid strong demand of consumption. Revenue from holistic wealth business was RMB319.8 million ( US$46.4 million ) in the fourth quarter of 2022, representing a decrease of 14.1% from RMB372.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. The decrease was due to the change of product mix.
Sales and marketing expenses in the fourth quarter of 2022 were RMB103.4 million ( US$15.0 million ), compared to RMB304.1 million in the same period of 2021. The decrease was primarily due to the optimization of cost structure for our offline business.
Origination, servicing and other operating costs in the fourth quarter of 2022 were RMB211.6 million ( US$30.7 million ), which remained stable compared to RMB216.8 million in the same period of 2021.
General and administrative expenses in the fourth quarter of 2022 were RMB85.3 million ( US$12.4 million ), compared to RMB119.4 million in the same period of 2021. The decrease was mainly due to the optimization of the Company's offline business and overall improvement of cost efficiency.
Allowance for contract assets, receivables and others in the fourth quarter of 2022 was RMB55.7 million ( US$8.1 million ), compared to RMB51.9 million in the same period of 2021. The increase was primarily driven by the increase of loan volume facilitated.
Income tax expense in the fourth quarter of 2022 was RMB159.3 million ( US$23.1 million ).
Net income in the fourth quarter of 2022 was RMB485.2 million ( US$70.4 million ), as compared to RMB330.8 million in the same period of 2021. The increase was primarily due to the recovery of business volume and optimization of our business structure. Net income margin increased to 44.6% in the fourth quarter of 2022 from 32.4% in the same period of 2021 due to the improved cost efficiency.
Adjusted EBITDA[3] (non-GAAP) in the fourth quarter of 2022 was RMB654.1 million ( US$93.5 million ), compared to RMB353.4 million in the same period of 2021.
Basic and diluted income per ADS in the fourth quarter of 2022 were RMB5.4 (US$0.8) and RMB5.4 (US$0.8) respectively, compared to a basic per ADS of RMB3.9 and a diluted per ADS of RMB3.9 in the same period of 2021.
Net cash generated from operating activities in the fourth quarter of 2022 was RMB471.9 million ( US$68.4 million ), compared to RMB189.4 million in the same period of 2021.
Net cash provided by investing activities in the fourth quarter of 2022 was RMB283.1 million ( US$41.1 million ), compared to RMB381.9 million in the same period of 2021.
As of December 31, 2022, cash and cash equivalents were RMB4,271.9 million ( US$619.4 million ), compared to RMB3,613.0 million as of September 30, 2022 . As of December 31, 2022, the balance of held-to-maturity investments was RMB2 .7 million ( US$0.4 million ), compared to RMB1.8 million as of September 30, 2022 . As of December 31, 2022, the balance of available-for-sale investments was RMB972.7 million ( US$141.0 million ), compared to RMB1,109.4 million as of September 30, 2022 .
Delinquency rates. As of December 31, 2022, the delinquency rates for loans that are past due for 15-29 days, 30-59 days and 60-89 days were 0.7%, 1.3% and 1.1% respectively, compared to 0.9%, 1.5% and 1.2% respectively as of December 31, 2021 .
Cumulative M3+ net charge-off rates. As December 31, 2022, the cumulative M3+ net charge-off rates for loans originated in 2019, 2020 and 2021 were 11.6%, 8.1% and 6.5% respectively, as compared to 11.7%, 8.0% and 6.1% respectively as of September 30, 2022 .
[1] Active clients refer to those who have made at least one investment through our holistic wealth ecosystem or have client assets above zero in the past twelve months.
[2] Client assets refer to the outstanding balance of client assets generated through our platforms, where an asset is counted towards the outstanding balance for so long as it continues to be held by the clients on our platforms.
[3] "Adjusted EBITDA" is a non-GAAP financial measure. For more information on this non-GAAP financial measure, please see the section of "Operating Highlights and Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures" and the table captioned "Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA" set forth at the end of this press release.
Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results
Total net revenue in 2022 was RMB3,434.6 million ( US$498.0 million ), compared to RMB4,477.9 million in 2021. Specifically, revenue from credit-tech business in 2022 was RMB1,959.7 million ( US$284.1 million ), and revenue from holistic wealth business in 2022 was RMB1,172.0 million ( US$169.9 million ). The decrease in 2022 full year revenue was primarily due to the transition of our business structure.
Sales and marketing expenses in 2022 was RMB574.0 million ( US$83.2 million ), compared to RMB1,553.3 million in 2021. The decrease was primarily due to the optimization of the Company's offline business and the improvement of our cost efficiency.
Origination, servicing and other operating costs in 2022 was RMB776.8 million ( US$112.6 million ), which remained stable compared to RMB760.9 million in 2021.
General and administrative expenses in 2022 was RMB423.7 million ( US$61.4 million ), compared to RMB506.2 million in 2021. The decrease was primarily due to the optimization of our offline business and the overall improvement of cost efficiency.
Allowance for contract assets, receivables and others in 2022 was RMB188.2 million ( US$27.3 million ), compared to RMB370.2 million in 2021. The decline was due to the business structure transition and product mix optimization.
Income tax expense in 2022 was RMB300.5 million ( US$43.6 million ).
Net income in 2022 was RMB1,194.9 million ( US$173.2 million ), compared to RMB1,033.0 million in 2021. The increase was driven by the resumption of business growth and the optimization of cost structure post business transitions. Net income margin increased to 34.8% in 2022 from 23.1% in 2021 due to the improved cost efficiency and asset quality.
Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) in 2022 was RMB1,570.3 million ( US$227.7 million ), compared to RMB1,338.9 million in 2021. Adjusted EBITDA margin (non-GAAP) in 2022 was 45.7%, compared to 29.9% in 2021.
Basic and diluted income per ADS in 2022 were RMB13.7 (US$2.0) and RMB13.6 (US$2.0) respectively, compared to a basic per ADS of RMB12.2 and a diluted per ADS of RMB12.1 in 2021.
Net cash generated from operating activities in 2022 was RMB1,849.4 million ( US$268.1 million ), compared to RMB158.2 million in 2021.
Business Outlook
Based on the Company's preliminary assessment of business and market conditions, the Company projects the total revenue in the full year of 2023 to be between RMB3.6 billion to RMB4 billion, with net profit margin expected to remain stable.
This is the Company's current and preliminary view, which is subject to changes and uncertainties.
Conference Call
The Company will host an earnings conference call at 8:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time on March 16, 2023 (or 8:00 p.m. Beijing /Hong Kong Time on March 16, 2023 ).
Participants who wish to join the call should register online in advance of the conference at:
https://s1.c-conf.com/diamondpass/10029325-jd4z98.html
Once registration is completed, participants will receive the dial-in details for the conference call.
Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/2tasepf4
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In evaluating the business, the Company considers and uses several non-GAAP financial measures, such as adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin as supplemental measures to review and assess operating performance. We believe these non-GAAP measures provide useful information about our core operating results, enhance the overall understanding of our past performance and prospects and allow for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by our management in our financial and operational decision-making. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("U.S. GAAP"). The non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools. Other companies, including peer companies in the industry, may calculate these non-GAAP measures differently, which may reduce their usefulness as a comparative measure. The Company compensates for these limitations by reconciling the non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest U.S. GAAP performance measure, all of which should be considered when evaluating our performance. See "Operating Highlights and Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP measures" at the end of this press release.
Currency Conversion
This announcement contains currency conversions of certain RMB amounts into US$ at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to US$ are made at a rate of RMB6.8972 to US$1.00, the effective noon buying rate on December 30, 2022, as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board.
Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements constitute "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "target," "confident" and similar statements. Such statements are based upon management's current expectations and current market and operating conditions and relate to events that involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond Yiren Digital's control. Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any such statements. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, uncertainties as to Yiren Digital's ability to attract and retain borrowers and investors on its marketplace, its ability to introduce new loan products and platform enhancements, its ability to compete effectively, PRC regulations and policies relating to the peer-to-peer lending service industry in China, general economic conditions in China, and Yiren Digital's ability to meet the standards necessary to maintain listing of its ADSs on the NYSE or other stock exchange, including its ability to cure any non-compliance with the NYSE's continued listing criteria. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in Yiren Digital's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and Yiren Digital does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable law.
About Yiren Digital
Yiren Digital Ltd. is a leading digital personal financial management platform in China . The Company provides customized, asset allocation-based holistic wealth solutions to China's mass affluent population as well as provides retail credit facilitation services to individual borrowers and small business owners.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except for share, per share and per ADS data, and percentages)
For the Three Months Ended
For the Year Ended
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
RMB
RMB
RMB
USD
RMB
RMB
USD
Net revenue:
Loan facilitation services
410,988
334,162
525,137
76,138
2,105,776
1,362,685
197,571
Post-origination services
49,861
74,433
37,616
5,454
174,255
204,336
29,626
Insurance brokerage services
244,780
189,019
199,027
28,856
755,691
731,797
106,101
Financing services
140,027
54,702
35,940
5,211
524,840
278,783
40,420
Electronic commerce services
33,114
52,954
129,154
18,725
33,114
302,896
43,916
Others
142,170
135,385
161,202
23,372
884,253
554,123
80,339
Total net revenue
1,020,940
840,655
1,088,076
157,756
4,477,929
3,434,620
497,973
Operating costs and expenses:
Sales and marketing
304,114
136,406
103,427
14,995
1,553,344
573,974
83,218
Origination,servicing and other
216,751
223,622
211,591
30,678
760,858
776,841
112,631
General and administrative
119,364
109,947
85,259
12,361
506,240
423,718
61,433
Allowance for contract assets,
51,911
35,074
55,747
8,083
370,154
188,223
27,291
Total operating costs and expenses
692,140
505,049
456,024
66,117
3,190,596
1,962,756
284,573
Other (expenses)/income:
Interest (expense)/income, net
(18,056)
(378)
3,439
499
(73,383)
(26,302)
(3,813)
Fair value adjustments related to
11,720
2,077
(2,962)
(429)
(37,442)
18,900
2,740
Others, net
2,935
3,035
11,991
1,738
26,665
30,921
4,483
Total other (expenses)/income
(3,401)
4,734
12,468
1,808
(84,160)
23,519
3,410
Income before provision for income taxes
325,399
340,340
644,520
93,447
1,203,173
1,495,383
216,810
Income tax (benefit)/expense
(5,366)
70,020
159,285
23,095
170,189
300,512
43,570
Net income
330,765
270,320
485,235
70,352
1,032,984
1,194,871
173,240
Weighted average number of ordinary
169,967,125
179,409,525
179,211,437
179,211,437
169,029,826
174,695,959
174,695,959
Basic income per share
1.9461
1.5067
2.7076
0.3926
6.1113
6.8397
0.9917
Basic income per ADS
3.8922
3.0134
5.4152
0.7852
12.2226
13.6794
1.9834
Weighted average number of ordinary
171,171,951
179,841,065
179,628,555
179,628,555
170,590,203
175,391,332
175,391,332
Diluted income per share
1.9324
1.5031
2.7013
0.3917
6.0554
6.8126
0.9877
Diluted income per ADS
3.8648
3.0062
5.4026
0.7834
12.1108
13.6252
1.9754
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated
Net cash generated from operating
189,377
342,888
471,890
68,418
158,192
1,849,430
268,142
Net cash provided by/(used in) investing
381,870
(835,064)
283,145
41,052
(346,507)
52,559
7,620
Net cash (used in)/provided by financing
(45,831)
(276,198)
(54,551)
(7,909)
427,446
(489,123)
(70,916)
Effect of foreign exchange rate changes
(283)
2,284
(1,107)
(160)
(936)
2,485
360
Net increase/(decrease) in cash, cash
525,133
(766,090)
699,377
101,401
238,195
1,415,351
205,206
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash,
2,420,210
4,427,408
3,661,318
530,840
2,707,148
2,945,344
427,035
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash,
2,945,343
3,661,318
4,360,695
632,241
2,945,343
4,360,695
632,241
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands)
As of
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
December 31,
RMB
RMB
RMB
USD
Cash and cash equivalents
2,864,543
3,612,972
4,271,899
619,367
Restricted cash
80,800
48,346
88,796
12,874
Accounts receivable
305,018
274,623
221,004
32,044
Contract assets, net
1,105,905
502,936
626,739
90,869
Contract cost
9,959
1,610
787
114
Prepaid expenses and other assets
352,015
361,258
321,411
46,600
Loans at fair value
73,734
11,109
54,049
7,836
Financing receivables
1,697,962
713,411
514,388
74,579
Amounts due from related parties
879,256
1,124,738
1,266,232
183,586
Held-to-maturity investments
2,200
1,800
2,700
391
Available-for-sale investments
177,360
1,109,408
972,738
141,034
Property, equipment and software, net
102,548
82,184
77,256
11,201
Deferred tax assets
7,388
102,934
84,187
12,206
Right-of-use assets
80,752
39,133
33,909
4,916
Total assets
7,739,440
7,986,462
8,536,095
1,237,617
Accounts payable
19,065
31,711
14,144
2,050
Amounts due to related parties
434,127
244,185
227,724
33,017
Deferred revenue
12,379
526
65,539
9,502
Payable to investors at fair value
50,686
39,598
-
-
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
1,182,783
1,234,738
1,315,006
190,658
Secured borrowings
1,028,600
767,900
767,900
111,335
Refund liability
5,732
351
-
-
Deferred tax liabilities
112,535
78,819
79,740
11,561
Lease liabilities
72,101
40,968
35,229
5,108
Total liabilities
2,918,008
2,438,796
2,505,282
363,231
Ordinary shares
123
129
129
19
Additional paid-in capital
5,100,486
5,158,676
5,160,783
748,243
Treasury stock
(42,897)
(42,897)
(46,734)
(6,776)
Accumulated other comprehensive
11,553
7,509
7,765
1,126
Accumulated deficit
(247,833)
424,249
908,870
131,774
Total equity
4,821,432
5,547,666
6,030,813
874,386
Total liabilities and equity
7,739,440
7,986,462
8,536,095
1,237,617
Operating Highlights and Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures
(in thousands, except for number of borrowers, number of investors and percentages)
For the Three Months Ended
For the Year Ended
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
RMB
RMB
RMB
USD
RMB
RMB
USD
Operating Highlights
Amount of investment in current investment
5,391,760
4,476,390
6,502,061
942,710
21,588,645
21,897,031
3,174,771
Number of investors in current investment
144,987
176,787
107,692
107,692
409,281
506,310
506,310
Amount of loans facilitated under loan
6,170,158
6,298,522
6,783,523
983,518
23,195,224
22,623,101
3,280,041
Number of borrowers
618,131
737,320
862,226
862,226
1,297,046
1,606,893
1,606,893
Remaining principal of performing loans
14,102,279
10,630,352
11,259,763
1,632,512
14,102,279
11,259,763
1,632,512
Gross merchandise volume
61,619
249,624
292,086
42,348
61,619
687,848
99,729
Segment Information
Holistic Wealth:
Revenue
372,304
294,332
319,755
46,360
1,260,513
1,171,992
169,923
Sales and marketing expenses
75,842
46,698
44,661
6,475
199,336
187,141
27,133
Origination,servicing and other operating costs
156,243
165,605
157,342
22,812
598,606
561,080
81,349
Consumer credit:
Revenue
615,522
493,369
639,167
92,671
3,184,302
1,959,732
284,134
Sales and marketing expenses
227,508
88,714
58,016
8,412
1,353,244
383,950
55,668
Origination,servicing and other operating costs
53,396
39,951
38,085
5,522
155,140
151,539
21,971
Others:
Revenue
33,114
52,954
129,154
18,725
33,114
302,896
43,916
Sales and marketing expenses
764
994
750
108
764
2,883
417
Origination,servicing and other operating costs
7,112
18,066
16,164
2,344
7,112
64,222
9,311
Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA
Net income
330,765
270,320
485,235
70,352
1,032,984
1,194,871
173,240
Interest expense/(income), net
18,056
378
(3,439)
(499)
73,383
26,302
3,813
Income (benefit)/tax expense
(5,366)
70,020
159,285
23,095
170,189
300,512
43,570
Depreciation and amortization
7,466
8,514
2,537
368
43,236
26,430
3,832
Share-based compensation
2,497
15,760
1,494
217
19,089
22,136
3,209
Adjusted EBITDA
353,418
364,992
645,112
93,533
1,338,881
1,570,251
227,664
Adjusted EBITDA margin
34.6 %
43.4 %
59.3 %
59.3 %
29.9 %
45.7 %
45.7 %
Delinquency Rates (Loan Facilitation Model)
15-29 days
30-59 days
60-89 days
All Loans
December 31, 2019
0.8 %
1.3 %
1.0 %
December 31, 2020
0.5 %
0.7 %
0.6 %
December 31, 2021
0.9 %
1.5 %
1.2 %
March 31, 2022
0.9 %
2.0 %
1.9 %
June 30, 2022
0.6 %
1.4 %
1.5 %
Septempber 30, 2022
0.7 %
1.1 %
1.0 %
December 31, 2022
0.7 %
1.3 %
1.1 %
Online Channels
December 31, 2019
1.0 %
2.1 %
1.6 %
December 31, 2020
0.6 %
1.0 %
1.1 %
December 31, 2021
0.8 %
1.3 %
1.1 %
March 31, 2022
0.7 %
1.5 %
1.3 %
June 30, 2022
0.6 %
1.1 %
1.2 %
Septempber 30, 2022
0.6 %
0.9 %
0.8 %
December 31, 2022
0.7 %
1.1 %
0.9 %
Offline Channels
December 31, 2019
0.7 %
0.9 %
0.7 %
December 31, 2020
0.4 %
0.6 %
0.4 %
December 31, 2021
1.0 %
1.8 %
1.4 %
March 31, 2022
1.1 %
2.7 %
2.9 %
June 30, 2022
0.8 %
2.0 %
2.3 %
Septempber 30, 2022
1.3 %
1.9 %
1.9 %
December 31, 2022
1.2 %
2.2 %
2.3 %
Net Charge-Off Rate (Loan Facilitation Model)
Loan
Amount of Loans
Accumulated M3+ Net
Total Net Charge-Off
(in RMB thousands)
(in RMB thousands)
2019
3,431,443
398,602
11.6 %
2020
9,614,819
780,798
8.1 %
2021
23,195,224
1,513,766
6.5 %
2022Q1-Q3
15,839,577
316,444
2.0 %
M3+ Net Charge-Off Rate (Loan Facilitation Model)
Loan
Month on Book
4
7
10
13
16
19
22
25
28
31
34
2019Q1
0.0 %
0.8 %
2.0 %
3.4 %
5.3 %
5.9 %
6.3 %
6.3 %
6.3 %
6.3 %
6.3 %
2019Q2
0.1 %
1.5 %
4.5 %
7.5 %
8.8 %
9.2 %
9.9 %
10.3 %
10.6 %
10.6 %
10.6 %
2019Q3
0.2 %
2.9 %
6.8 %
9.0 %
10.4 %
12.0 %
13.2 %
13.8 %
14.4 %
14.6 %
14.6 %
2019Q4
0.4 %
3.1 %
4.9 %
6.3 %
7.2 %
7.9 %
8.4 %
8.9 %
9.5 %
9.8 %
9.8 %
2020Q1
0.6 %
2.3 %
4.1 %
5.2 %
6.0 %
6.2 %
6.6 %
7.2 %
7.7 %
7.9 %
2020Q2
0.5 %
2.5 %
4.2 %
5.3 %
6.1 %
6.7 %
7.5 %
8.1 %
8.2 %
2020Q3
1.1 %
3.3 %
5.1 %
6.3 %
7.1 %
8.1 %
8.7 %
8.8 %
2020Q4
0.3 %
1.8 %
3.2 %
4.6 %
6.0 %
7.0 %
7.4 %
2021Q1
0.4 %
2.3 %
3.9 %
5.5 %
6.6 %
6.9 %
2021Q2
0.4 %
2.4 %
4.5 %
5.9 %
6.4 %
2021Q3
0.5 %
3.1 %
5.0 %
5.9 %
2021Q4
0.6 %
3.2 %
4.6 %
2022Q1
0.6 %
2.6 %
2022Q2
0.4 %
SOURCE Yiren Digital