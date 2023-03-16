Designer Brands Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results

Owned Brands Net Sales up 32.1% for 2022 Compared to Last Year

2022 Gross Margin Up 400 Basis Points over 2019 as Brand Building Strategy Takes Hold

COLUMBUS, Ohio, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE: DBI) (the "Company" and "Designer Brands"), one of the world's largest designers, producers, and retailers of footwear and accessories, announced financial results for the three months and year ended January 28, 2023 .

Roger Rawlins, Chief Executive Officer, stated, "Our 2022 results clearly showcase the power and success of our brand building strategy with our Owned Brands growing over 32% to last year while delivering gross margins 400 basis points higher than those we saw in 2019. These results showcase the successful execution of our strategy. I am incredibly proud of our team and their tireless efforts, and I am excited about what lies ahead for Designer Brands."

Doug Howe, President of DSW and incoming Chief Executive Officer, added, "Looking ahead, we are confident in the strength of our business as we work to integrate new and recognizable names into the Designer Brands family, including Keds, Le Tigre, Topo Athletic, and Hush Puppies. Although we are navigating through a volatile environment, we are well-positioned to offer great value and a diverse assortment of product to our customers as we head into 2023. We will continue to be prudent in managing our expenses and inventory and drive growth in our portfolio of increasingly diversified Owned Brands."

Fourth Quarter Operating Results (Unless otherwise stated, all comparisons are to the fourth quarter of 2021)

Net sales decreased 7.5% to $760.5 million .

Comparable sales decreased by 5.5%.

Gross profit decreased to $222.0 million versus $254.2 million last year, and gross margin was 29.2% as compared to 30.9% last year.

Reported net income attributable to Designer Brands Inc. was $45.1 million, or diluted earnings per share ("EPS") of $0.66, including net benefits of $0.59 per diluted share from adjusted items, primarily related to the change in valuation allowance on deferred tax assets, partially offset by restructuring and termination costs and CEO transition costs.

Adjusted net income was $4.7 million, or adjusted diluted EPS of $0.07 .

Full Year Operating Results (unless otherwise stated, all comparisons are to full year 2021)

Net sales increased 3.7% to $3.3 billion .

Comparable sales increased by 4.4%.

Gross profit was flat to last year at $1.1 billion, and gross margin was 32.6% as compared to 33.4% last year.

Reported net income attributable to Designer Brands Inc. was $162.7 million, or diluted EPS of $2.26, including net benefits of $0.41 per diluted share from adjusted items, primarily related to the change in valuation allowance on deferred tax assets, partially offset by the loss on extinguishment of debt and write-off of debt issuance costs, restructuring and termination costs, CEO transition costs, and impairment charges.

Adjusted net income was $133.7 million, or adjusted diluted EPS of $1.85 .

Liquidity Highlights

Cash and cash equivalents totaled $58.8 million at the end of 2022, compared to $72.7 million at the end of 2021, with $243.9 million available for borrowings under our senior secured asset-based revolving credit facility ("ABL Revolver"). Debt totaled $281.0 million at the end of 2022 compared to $225.5 million at the end of 2021.

The Company ended the year with inventories of $605.7 million compared to $586.4 million at the end of 2021.

Return to Shareholders

• For the year ended January 28, 2023, we repurchased 10.7 million Class A common shares (14.6% of Class A and Class B common shares at the beginning of the fiscal year) at an aggregate cost of $147.5 million, with $187.4 million of Class A common shares that remain authorized under the program as of January 28, 2023 .

• A dividend of $0.05 per share of Class A and Class B common shares will be paid on April 14, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 31, 2023 .

Store Openings and Closings

During the fourth quarter of 2022, we closed three stores in the U.S. with no changes to the store count in Canada, resulting in a total of 501 U.S. stores and 138 Canadian stores at the end of 2022.

Outlook for 2023

The Company has announced the following guidance for the full year 2023:

Metric

Fiscal 2023 Guidance Net Sales:



Designer Brands net sales growth, excluding Keds

Down mid-single digits Incremental net sales from Keds acquisition

$75.0 million to $85.0 million Diluted EPS:



Designer Brands, excluding Keds

$1.65 - $1.75 Contribution from Keds acquisition

~$0.00

Webcast and Conference Call

About Designer Brands

Designer Brands is one of the world's largest designers, producers and retailers of the most recognizable footwear brands and accessories, transforming and defining the footwear industry by inspiring self-expression across every facet of its enterprise. Through its portfolio of world-class owned brands, led by the industry-setting Vince Camuto brand, Designer Brands delivers on-trend footwear and accessories through its robust direct-to-consumer omni-channel infrastructure, featuring a billion-dollar digital commerce business and nearly 650 stores across the U.S. and Canada . Its retailing operations under the DSW Designer Shoe Warehouse and The Shoe Company banners deliver current, in-line footwear and accessories from most of the largest national brands in the industry and hold leading market share positions in key product categories across Women's, Men's and Kid's in the U.S. and Canada . Designer Brands also distributes its owned brands through select wholesale relationships while leveraging its design and sourcing expertise to build private label product for national retailers. Designer Brands is also committed to being a difference maker in the world, taking steps forward to advance diversity, equity, and inclusion in the footwear industry and supporting our global community and the health of our planet through donating more than six million pairs of shoes to the global non-profit Soles4Souls. More information can be found at www.designerbrands.com.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

Certain statements in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these forward-looking statements by the use of forward-looking words such as "outlook," "could," "believes," "expects," "potential," "continues," "may," "will," "should," "would," "seeks," "approximately," "predicts," "intends," "plans," "estimates," "anticipates," or the negative version of those words or other comparable words. These statements are based on the Company's current views and expectations and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to: uncertain general economic conditions, including inflationary pressures and rising interest rates, and the related impacts to consumer discretionary spending, as well as supply chain disruptions and pressures; risks and uncertainties related to the ongoing coronavirus ("COVID-19") pandemic, any future COVID-19 resurgence, and any other adverse public health developments; our ability to anticipate and respond to fashion trends, consumer preferences and changing customer expectations; our ability to maintain strong relationships with our vendors, manufacturers, licensors, and retailer customers; risks related to losses or disruptions associated with our distribution systems, including our distribution centers and stores, whether as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, reliance on third-party providers, or otherwise; our ability to manage our Chief Executive Officer transition, retain our existing management team, and continue to attract qualified new personnel; risks related to cyber security threats and privacy or data security breaches or the potential loss or disruption of our information technology ("IT") systems; risks related to the implementation of an enterprise resource planning system ("ERP") software solution and other IT systems; our reliance on our loyalty programs and marketing to drive traffic, sales, and customer loyalty; our ability to protect our reputation and to maintain the brands we license; our competitiveness with respect to style, price, brand availability, and customer service; risks related to our international operations, including international trade, our reliance on foreign sources for merchandise, exposure to political, economic, operational, compliance and other risks, and fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; our ability to comply with privacy laws and regulations, as well as other legal obligations; domestic and global political and social conditions and the potential impact of geopolitical turmoil or conflict; risks associated with climate change and other corporate responsibility issues and uncertainties related to future legislation, regulatory reform, policy changes, or interpretive guidance on existing legislation. Risks and other factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from our forward-looking statements are described in the Company's latest Annual Report on Form 10-K or other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the time when made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements included in this press release to reflect any future events or circumstances.

DESIGNER BRANDS INC.

SEGMENT RESULTS

(unaudited)

Net Sales

Three months ended







(dollars in thousands) January 28, 2023

January 29, 2022

Change

Amount

% of Total

Segment

Net Sales

Amount

% of Total

Segment

Net Sales

Amount

% Segment net sales:





















U.S. Retail $ 648,314

84.1 %

$ 716,347

84.0 %

$ (68,033)

(9.5) % Canada Retail 66,353

8.6 %

61,828

7.3 %

4,525

7.3 % Brand Portfolio 56,450

7.3 %

74,149

8.7 %

(17,699)

(23.9) % Total segment net sales 771,117

100.0 %

852,324

100.0 %

(81,207)

(9.5) % Elimination of intersegment net sales (10,571)





(29,698)





19,127

(64.4) % Consolidated net sales $ 760,546





$ 822,626





$ (62,080)

(7.5) %





Twelve months ended



(dollars in thousands) January 28, 2023

January 29, 2022

Change

Amount

% of Total

Segment

Net Sales

Amount

% of Total

Segment

Net Sales

Amount

% Segment net sales:





















U.S. Retail $ 2,791,513

82.0 %

$ 2,769,706

84.2 %

$ 21,807

0.8 % Canada Retail 283,241

8.3 %

234,809

7.1 %

48,432

20.6 % Brand Portfolio 327,715

9.7 %

286,024

8.7 %

41,691

14.6 % Total segment net sales 3,402,469

100.0 %

3,290,539

100.0 %

111,930

3.4 % Elimination of intersegment net sales (87,041)





(93,956)





6,915

(7.4) % Consolidated net sales $ 3,315,428





$ 3,196,583





$ 118,845

3.7 %

Net Sales by Brand Category (in thousands) U.S. Retail

Canada

Retail

Brand

Portfolio

Eliminations

Consolidated Three months ended January 28, 2023

















Owned Brands:(1)

















Direct-to-consumer $ 129,398

$ -

$ 13,710

$ -

$ 143,108 External customer wholesale and commission income -

-

32,169

-

32,169 Intersegment wholesale and commission income -

-

10,571

(10,571)

- Total Owned Brands 129,398

-

56,450

(10,571)

175,277 National brands 518,916

-

-

-

518,916 Canada Retail(2) -

66,353

-

-

66,353 Total net sales $ 648,314

$ 66,353

$ 56,450

$ (10,571)

$ 760,546 Three months ended January 29, 2022

















Owned Brands:(1)

















Direct-to-consumer $ 121,278

$ -

$ 9,260

$ -

$ 130,538 External customer wholesale and commission income -

-

35,191

-

35,191 Intersegment wholesale and commission income -

-

29,698

(29,698)

- Total Owned Brands 121,278

-

74,149

(29,698)

165,729 National brands 595,069

-

-

-

595,069 Canada Retail(2) -

61,828

-

-

61,828 Total net sales $ 716,347

$ 61,828

$ 74,149

$ (29,698)

$ 822,626 Twelve months ended January 28, 2023

















Owned Brands:(1)

















Direct-to-consumer $ 569,741

$ -

$ 37,840

$ -

$ 607,581 External customer wholesale and commission income -

-

202,834

-

202,834 Intersegment wholesale and commission income -

-

87,041

(87,041)

- Total Owned Brands 569,741

-

327,715

(87,041)

810,415 National brands 2,221,772

-

-

-

2,221,772 Canada Retail(2) -

283,241

-

-

283,241 Total net sales $ 2,791,513

$ 283,241

$ 327,715

$ (87,041)

$ 3,315,428 Twelve months ended January 29, 2022

















Owned Brands:(1)

















Direct-to-consumer $ 421,398

$ -

$ 27,876

$ -

$ 449,274 External customer wholesale and commission income -

-

164,192

-

164,192 Intersegment wholesale and commission income -

-

93,956

(93,956)

- Total Owned Brands 421,398

-

286,024

(93,956)

613,466 National brands 2,348,308

-

-

-

2,348,308 Canada Retail(2) -

234,809

-

-

234,809 Total net sales $ 2,769,706

$ 234,809

$ 286,024

$ (93,956)

$ 3,196,583



(1) "Owned Brands" refers to those brands we have rights to sell through ownership or license arrangements. (2) We currently do not report the Canada Retail segment net sales by brand categories.

Comparable Sales

Three months ended

Twelve months ended

January 28, 2023

January 29, 2022

January 28, 2023

January 29, 2022 Change in comparable sales:













U.S. Retail segment (8.1) %

36.3 %

2.0 %

55.0 % Canada Retail segment 15.9 %

42.3 %

28.8 %

20.1 % Brand Portfolio segment - direct-to-consumer channel 44.4 %

50.9 %

34.5 %

30.9 % Total (5.5) %

36.9 %

4.4 %

51.6 %































Store Count (square footage in thousands) January 28, 2023

January 29, 2022

Number of

Stores

Square

Footage

Number of

Stores

Square

Footage U.S. Retail segment - DSW stores 501

10,092

508

10,308 Canada Retail segment:













The Shoe Company stores 113

596

115

607 DSW stores 25

496

25

496

138

1,092

140

1,103 Total number of stores 639

11,184

648

11,411

Gross Profit

Three months ended











(dollars in thousands) January 28, 2023

January 29, 2022

Change

Amount

% of

Segment

Net Sales

Amount

% of

Segment

Net Sales

Amount

%

Basis

Points Segment gross profit:

























U.S. Retail $ 188,315

29.0 %

$ 225,490

31.5 %

$ (37,175)

(16.5) %

(250) Canada Retail 17,976

27.1 %

18,537

30.0 %

(561)

(3.0) %

(290) Brand Portfolio 12,031

21.3 %

13,986

18.9 %

(1,955)

(14.0) %

240 Total segment gross profit 218,322

28.3 %

258,013

30.3 %

(39,691)

(15.4) %

(200) Net recognition (elimination) of intersegment gross profit 3,669





(3,785)





7,454







Consolidated gross profit $ 221,991

29.2 %

$ 254,228

30.9 %

$ (32,237)

(12.7) %

(170)











Twelve months ended



(dollars in thousands) January 28, 2023

January 29, 2022

Change

Amount

% of

Segment

Net Sales

Amount

% of

Segment

Net Sales

Amount

%

Basis

Points Segment gross profit:

























U.S. Retail $ 904,583

32.4 %

$ 933,555

33.7 %

$ (28,972)

(3.1) %

(130) Canada Retail 99,121

35.0 %

76,728

32.7 %

22,393

29.2 %

230 Brand Portfolio 72,006

22.0 %

66,774

23.3 %

5,232

7.8 %

(130) Total segment gross profit 1,075,710

31.6 %

1,077,057

32.7 %

(1,347)

(0.1) %

(110) Net recognition (elimination) of intersegment gross profit 3,515





(8,420)





11,935







Consolidated gross profit $ 1,079,225

32.6 %

$ 1,068,637

33.4 %

$ 10,588

1.0 %

(80)

Intersegment Eliminations

Three months ended (in thousands) January 28, 2023

January 29, 2022 Recognition (elimination) of intersegment activity:





Net sales recognized by Brand Portfolio segment $ (10,571)

$ (29,698) Cost of sales:





Cost of sales recognized by Brand Portfolio segment 6,085

18,447 Recognition of intersegment gross profit for inventory previously purchased that was subsequently sold to external customers during the current period 8,155

7,466

$ 3,669

$ (3,785)





Twelve months ended (in thousands) January 28, 2023

January 29, 2022 Recognition (elimination) of intersegment activity:





Net sales recognized by Brand Portfolio segment $ (87,041)

$ (93,956) Cost of sales:





Cost of sales recognized by Brand Portfolio segment 58,234

62,039 Recognition of intersegment gross profit for inventory previously purchased that was subsequently sold to external customers during the current period 32,322

23,497

$ 3,515

$ (8,420)

DESIGNER BRANDS INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(unaudited and in thousands, except per share amounts)



Three months ended

Twelve months ended

January 28, 2023

January 29, 2022

January 28, 2023

January 29, 2022 Net sales $ 760,546

$ 822,626

$ 3,315,428

$ 3,196,583 Cost of sales (538,555)

(568,398)

(2,236,203)

(2,127,946) Gross profit 221,991

254,228

1,079,225

1,068,637 Operating expenses (222,034)

(233,574)

(896,382)

(870,682) Income from equity investments 2,194

2,388

8,864

8,986 Impairment charges (80)

(546)

(4,317)

(1,720) Operating profit 2,071

22,496

187,390

205,221 Interest expense, net (4,344)

(7,537)

(14,874)

(32,129) Loss on extinguishment of debt and write-off of debt issuance costs -

-

(12,862)

- Non-operating expenses, net (21)

(801)

(130)

(67) Income (loss) before income taxes (2,294)

14,158

159,524

173,025 Income tax benefit (provision) 47,394

253

3,142

(18,544) Net income 45,100

14,411

162,666

154,481 Net loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest 10

-

10

- Net income attributable to Designer Brands Inc. $ 45,110

$ 14,411

$ 162,676

$ 154,481 Diluted earnings per share attributable to Designer Brands Inc. $ 0.66

$ 0.19

$ 2.26

$ 2.00 Weighted average diluted shares 67,922

77,549

72,101

77,268

DESIGNER BRANDS INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(unaudited and in thousands)



January 28, 2023

January 29, 2022 ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 58,766

$ 72,691 Receivables, net 77,763

199,826 Inventories 605,652

586,429 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 47,750

55,270 Total current assets 789,931

914,216 Property and equipment, net 235,430

256,786 Operating lease assets 700,373

647,221 Goodwill 97,115

93,655 Intangible assets, net 31,866

15,527 Deferred tax assets 48,285

356 Equity investments 63,820

55,578 Other assets 42,798

31,295 Total assets $ 2,009,618

$ 2,014,634 LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NONCONTROLLING INTEREST AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 255,364

$ 340,877 Accrued expenses 190,676

215,812 Current operating lease liabilities 190,086

202,228 Total current liabilities 636,126

758,917 Long-term debt 281,035

225,536 Non-current operating lease liabilities 631,412

593,429 Other non-current liabilities 24,989

24,356 Total liabilities 1,573,562

1,602,238 Redeemable noncontrolling interest 3,155

- Total shareholders' equity 432,901

412,396 Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interest, and shareholders' equity $ 2,009,618

$ 2,014,634

DESIGNER BRANDS INC.

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION

(unaudited and in thousands, except per share amounts)



Three months ended

Twelve months ended

January 28, 2023

January 29, 2022

January 28, 2023

January 29, 2022 Operating expenses $ (222,034)

$ (233,574)

$ (896,382)

$ (870,682) Non-GAAP adjustments:













CEO transition costs 3,750

-

3,750

- Restructuring and termination costs 6,989

1,153

9,445

3,989 Acquisition-related costs and target acquisition costs 2,247

-

2,647

3,226 Total non-GAAP adjustments 12,986

1,153

15,842

7,215 Adjusted operating expenses $ (209,048)

$ (232,421)

$ (880,540)

$ (863,467) Operating profit $ 2,071

$ 22,496

$ 187,390

$ 205,221 Non-GAAP adjustments:













CEO transition costs 3,750

-

3,750

- Restructuring and termination costs 6,989

1,153

9,445

3,989 Acquisition-related costs and target acquisition costs 2,247

-

2,647

3,226 Impairment charges 80

546

4,317

1,720 Total non-GAAP adjustments 13,066

1,699

20,159

8,935 Adjusted operating profit $ 15,137

$ 24,195

$ 207,549

$ 214,156 Net income attributable to Designer Brands Inc. $ 45,110

$ 14,411

$ 162,676

$ 154,481 Non-GAAP adjustments:













CEO transition costs 3,750

-

3,750

- Restructuring and termination costs 6,989

1,153

9,445

3,989 Acquisition-related costs and target acquisition costs 2,247

-

2,647

3,226 Impairment charges 80

546

4,317

1,720 Loss on extinguishment of debt and write-off of debt issuance costs -

-

12,862

- Foreign currency transaction losses 21

801

130

67 Total non-GAAP adjustments before tax effect 13,087

2,500

33,151

9,002 Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (1,428)

(672)

(6,513)

(2,291) Valuation allowance change on deferred tax assets (52,089)

(4,500)

(55,654)

(29,950) Total non-GAAP adjustments, after tax (40,430)

(2,672)

(29,016)

(23,239) Net loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest (10)

-

(10)

- Adjusted net income $ 4,670

$ 11,739

$ 133,650

$ 131,242 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.66

$ 0.19

$ 2.26

$ 2.00 Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 0.07

$ 0.15

$ 1.85

$ 1.70

Non-GAAP Measures

To supplement amounts presented in our consolidated financial statements determined in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP"), the Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted operating expenses, adjusted operating profit, adjusted net income, and adjusted diluted earnings per share as shown in the table above. These measures adjust for the effects of: (1) CEO transition costs; (2) restructuring and termination costs, including severance charges other than those included in CEO transition costs; (3) acquisition-related costs and target acquisition costs; (4) impairment charges; (5) loss on extinguishment of debt and write-off of debt issuance costs; (6) foreign currency transaction losses; (7) the net tax impact of such items; (8) the change in the valuation allowance on deferred tax assets; and (9) net loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest. The unaudited adjusted results should not be construed as an alternative to the reported results determined in accordance with GAAP. These financial measures are not based on any standardized methodology and are not necessarily comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to both management and investors to increase comparability to prior periods by adjusting for certain items that may not be indicative of core operating measures and to better identify trends in our business. The adjusted financial results are used by management to, and allow investors to, evaluate the operating performance of the Company compared to prior periods, when reviewed in conjunction with the Company's GAAP statements. These amounts are not determined in accordance with GAAP and therefore should not be used exclusively in evaluating the Company's business and operations.

Comparable Sales Performance Metric

We consider the change in comparable sales from the same previous year period, a primary metric commonly used throughout the retail industry, to be an important indicator of the performance of our retail and direct-to-consumer businesses. We include in our comparable sales metric stores in operation for at least 14 months at the beginning of the fiscal year. Stores are added to the comparable base at the beginning of the year and are dropped for comparative purposes in the quarter in which they are closed. Comparable sales include stores temporarily closed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic as management continues to believe that this metric is meaningful to monitor our performance. Comparable sales also include e-commerce sales. Comparable sales for the Canada Retail segment exclude the impact of foreign currency translation and are calculated by translating current period results at the foreign currency exchange rate used in the comparable period of the prior year. Comparable sales for the Brand Portfolio segment include the direct-to-consumer e-commerce site www.vincecamuto.com. The calculation of comparable sales varies across the retail industry and, as a result, the calculations of other retail companies may not be consistent with our calculation.

