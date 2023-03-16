

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Nucor Corporation (NUE) said it expects first quarter of 2023 earnings to be in the range of $3.70 to $3.80 per share. The company reported net earnings of $7.67 per share in the first quarter of prior year.



Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit per share of $3.84. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company has repurchased approximately 2.0 million shares at an average price of $158.57 per share during the first quarter.



Shares of Nucor Corporation are down 0.5% in pre-market trade on Thursday.



