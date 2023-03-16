ForwardAI Announces the Release of Precise API V2

Update offers a faster and more robust solution for small business lenders

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 16, 2023 / ForwardAI , a fintech providing aggregated access to accounting and business data and analysis, announces the release of Precise API V2 , the update to its streamlined API solution that connects and aggregates accounting data. The Precise API V2 provides financial institutions, fintechs, and lenders with access to improved financial and accounting data and a faster experience.

"This update provides small-business lenders with a faster and more powerful version of the Precise API and empowers them to make accurate lending decisions more quickly," said Nick Chandi, CEO and co-founder of ForwardAI. "Our mission is to help small businesses stay financially healthy and garner the capital they need to thrive and grow and this update will provide lenders with streamlined access to the scalable and normalized accounting and financial data they need to make swift and informed decisions."

Precise API V2 aggregates business accounting data for enterprise users, including financial institutions, lenders, and fintechs. It also automates cash flow lending by providing access to real-time, short-term and long-term cash flow forecasting to help determine the creditworthiness of a small business. It supports all leading accounting platforms and offers real-time access to market-leading platforms, including QuickBooks Online, Oracle Netsuite, Zoho Books, Sage Intacct, and more.

"A daily challenge small-business lenders face is the ability to access their accounting and financial data quickly and accurately," said Ciaran Burke , COO & Co-Founder at Swoop Funding . "ForwardAI's new Precise API V2 considers the challenges SMBs face and streamlines the process for SMBs to reach financial stability. The previous API solved several problems; the new V2 API is faster and more efficient, allowing us to focus our time on growing our business."

"At Firstbase.io, we are consistently looking for ways to improve our user experience, one obstacle we face is understanding how to display our users accounting and financial data that will guarantee accuracy and cuts down on manual work time," said Rameel Sheikh , VP of Operations at Firstbase.io . "ForwardAI's new Precise API V2 was thoughtfully put together with our specific requests taken into consideration to help streamline our user experience."

ForwardAI CEO and Co-founder Nick Chandi will be available to share details of the updates at the upcoming Fintech Meetup in Las Vegas on March 19-22, where he will be a part of a spotlight feature, "B2B Payments & Finance."

About ForwardAI:

ForwardAI is a leading provider of aggregated accounting and business data, trusted by companies in 48 countries worldwide. Our technology makes it easy for businesses to gain insight and control over their financial information with a full suite of accounting data solutions for large enterprises, financial advisors, and small businesses. Our Precise API facilitates modern enterprise and developer tech solutions, including powerful add-ons that proactively engage and retain clients. In addition, Forwardly connects bookkeepers and accountants with tools to directly manage and support small business cash flow. With ForwardAI, companies can streamline their financial management and drive growth with data-driven insights. To get started or learn more, visit www.ForwardAI.com .

