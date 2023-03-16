Openly Recognized in Forbes' America's Best Startup Employers 2023

Premium Homeowners Insurance Provider Recognized for its Growth, Employee Reputation and Satisfaction

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 16, 2023 / Openly , the premium homeowners insurance provider, was named one of Forbes' 2023 America's Best Startup Employers . The Company ranked number 320 on the list for its continued growth and exceptional employee satisfaction.

Since its founding in 2017, Openly has grown monumentally, raising more than $137M in funding and increasing its headcount to nearly 300 employees. Openly has also expanded to include a reinsurance division , as well as launch the Openly Insurance Company , a carrier licensed in 17 states.

"We have built an excellent team here at Openly that provides a simplified homeowners insurance process for both independent agents and homeowners alike," said Ty Harris, CEO of Openly. "One of our biggest assets is our people, and we continue to invest heavily in providing an exceptional workplace for our employees. We are honored to be given such prestigious recognition, and look forward to another successful year with our team."

Forbes' fifth annual list of America's Best Startup Employers 2023, in partnership with market research company Statista, was compiled by evaluating 2,600 U.S. businesses. Each company was considered based on employer reputation, employee satisfaction, and company growth. Only companies headquartered in the U.S., founded between 2013 and 2020, employing at least 50 employees, and exhibiting a startup structure were considered for the evaluation. The final list ranks the top 500 employers.

For more information, please visit Openly's website .

About Openly

Openly is a remote-first premium homeowners insurance company. Its centralized platform offers comprehensive coverage, market-leading technology, and exceptional service. Founded by industry veterans in 2017, Openly is dedicated to delivering modern and transparent homeowners insurance and empowering independent agents across America. For more information, visit Openly.com or linkedin.com/openlyinc .

Contact:

Catharine Rybeck

Caliber Corporate Advisers for Openly

catharine@calibercorporate.com

SOURCE: Openly

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/744065/Openly-Recognized-in-Forbes-Americas-Best-Startup-Employers-2023