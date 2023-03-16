Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 16, 2023) - Governance Professionals of Canada (GPC) is proud to announce the launch of the inaugural National Governance Professionals Day, which is to be celebrated annually on the last Wednesday of March. This initiative, created by Governance Professionals of Canada, will serve as an opportunity to recognize and celebrate the role of governance professionals across all organizations in Canada. The inaugural 'National Governance Professionals Day' will take place on March 29, 2023.

Who are governance professionals? They may be the Corporate Secretary, Corporate Counsel, Executive Director, or have other titles, and they are responsible for implementing governance policies and procedures, monitoring compliance with laws and regulations, managing the Board and its committees' meetings and processes, among other key activities. They play a crucial role in ensuring that an organization is operating in an efficient, ethical, and compliant manner and they ensure that the organization is following leading governance practices to protect it from potential risks. Their role is vital to the long-term success of the organization and its reputation.

"Governance professionals play a critical role in the success of their organizations, and National Governance Professionals Day is a chance to acknowledge the hard work and dedication of these individuals," said Lynn Beauregard, President of GPC. "We are excited to launch this initiative to grow the recognition for the role and the value it brings to Boards and organizations in Canada."

GPC is pleased to recognize and celebrate the contributions of these unsung heroes on the first National Governance Professionals Day scheduled on March 29, 2023, in collaboration with Institute of Governance.

Governance Professionals of Canada will hold its annual Excellence in Governance Awards Showcase on the same day, March 29th, to celebrate the winners and shortlisted organizations in its 2022 Awards ceremony. Leading up to the event, GPC will feature activities on Social Media platforms to celebrate the contributions of governance professionals, and GPC encourages all organizations to join in recognizing the important work that their governance professionals play for their organizations.

