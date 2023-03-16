Investment in Label Press Expands Packaging Offering to Support Extended Content Requirements

London, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 16, 2023) - Jones Healthcare Group, a market leader in advanced packaging and medication dispensing solutions, is poised to support nutraceutical brands ahead of new packaging regulations for products sold in Canada. The company has invested in a Gallus Labelmaster 440 press from HEIDELBERG as part of a larger $30 million capital investment plan to increase production capacity and enhance its equipment portfolio.

The new press expands Jones Healthcare's extended content packaging offering, which helps brands include significantly more product information required by these regulations from Health Canada. They will apply to new natural health products starting in June 2025, while all natural health products currently sold in the Canadian marketplace must comply by January 2028.

Jones Healthcare has extensive experience supporting clients with these regulations, which came into force for over-the-counter drug products in previous years. Its award-winning complex folding carton packaging and pressure sensitive label options continue to grow with the installation of the Labelmaster. In addition to its in-line back print and double-sided printing capabilities for extended content and multi-ply labels, the press includes 10 UV flexo print stations, two rotary silk screen units and cold foil capabilities to uphold health and wellness brand standards. The company's AVT 100% video inspection system for in-line finishing ensures industry-leading quality.

"We're in an ideal position to support nutraceutical clients with their label needs, especially with new packaging regulations for this market coming down the pipe," says Cameron Bramwell, Vice President, Customer Strategy. "We have new capacity with another fully commissioned label press, and we already have in-depth experience helping brands comply while minimizing supply chain disruption. This adds up to getting the job done right and getting it done quickly."

In addition to the Gallus Labelmaster 440, the company has installed integrated Uhlmann blister and bottle packaging lines, a Bobst Novacut 106 ER die-cutter, Koenig & Bauer Rapida 106 folding carton press, and Aquaflex LX 2350 label press as part of its multi-year capital investment plan to support health and wellness clients with complex regulated packaging needs.





The Jones Healthcare Group team is ready to help nutraceutical brands comply to new packaging regulations with the installation of a Gallus Labelmaster 440 pressure sensitive label press from HEIDELBERG.



About Jones Healthcare Group

Jones Healthcare Group is a world-class provider of progressive packaging and medication dispensing solutions. For over a century the company's partnerships, knowledge and expertise across healthcare sectors have provided insights and opportunities for clients in response to evolving market needs.

Jones has been a long-time, trusted partner to some of the most recognized global pharmaceutical and wellness brands and the largest pharmacy groups across the world. The company's full-service and integrated offering includes graphic and CAD design, print and conversion for folding cartons and pressure sensitive labels, bottling, blistering, pouching and secondary packaging services, as well as a range of medication dispensing and delivery products.

From packaging that protects and informs, to new platforms that improve consumer outcomes - Jones Healthcare Group is invested in advancing wellness. For more information, please visit www.joneshealthcaregroup.com.

