Donnerstag, 16.03.2023
Einstiegschance!? 500% seit Januar im schwierigen Marktumfeld! - Kommt die Wiederholung?
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
16.03.2023 | 13:42
46 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Stolt-Nielsen M.S. Limited: Stolt-Nielsen Limited Publishes Annual Report 2022

LONDON, March 16, 2023 - Stolt-Nielsen Limited (Oslo Børs: SNI) has today published its Annual Report for the financial year ended November 30, 2022.

The report is available to view on the company's website. You can also find downloadable files, including XBRL and EFES formats of the full report here: stolt-nielsen.com/annual-report-2022/

Highlights include:

  • A review of Stolt-Nielsen Limited's financial performance for the year
  • Business reviews from each division
  • Stolt-Nielsen's approach to sustainability, including health and safety, environmental and people performance
  • '2022 in Review' film

For additional information please contact:

Investor Relations
Jens F. Grüner-Hegge
Chief Financial Officer
+44 (0) 20 7611 8985
j.gruner-hegge@stolt.com

Media Enquiries
Ellie Davison
Head of Corporate Communications
+44 (0) 20 7611 8926
e.davison@stolt.com

About Stolt-Nielsen Limited
Stolt-Nielsen (SNL or the Company) is a long-term investor and manager of businesses focused on opportunities in logistics, distribution and aquaculture. The Stolt-Nielsen portfolio consists of its three global bulk-liquid and chemicals logistics businesses Stolt Tankers, Stolthaven Terminals and Stolt Tank Containers, Stolt Sea Farm and various investments. Stolt-Nielsen Limited is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (Oslo Børs: SNI). This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


