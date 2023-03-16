Formula Systems (1985) Ltd.: Formula Systems Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results with Record-Breaking Full Year 2022 Results Recorded Across All Key Financial Indices (Revenues, Gross Profit, Operating Income and Net Income)

OR YEHUDA, Israel, March 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (Nasdaq and TASE: FORTY) ("Formula" or the "Company"), a global information technology group engaged, through its subsidiaries and affiliates, in providing software consulting services and computer-based business solutions and developing proprietary software products, today announced its results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022.



Financial Highlights for the Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, 2022

Consolidated revenues for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2022 decreased by 3.6% to $633.9 million, compared to $657.6 million in the same period last year. On a constant currency basis (calculated based on average currency exchange rates for the three months ended December 31, 2021), consolidated revenues for the fourth quarter of 2022 would have increased by 4.4% to a record breaking $686.8 million.

Consolidated operating income for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2022 increased by 1.0% to $60.2 million, compared to $59.6 million in the same period last year. On a constant currency basis (calculated based on average currency exchange rates for the three months ended December 31, 2021), consolidated operating income for the fourth quarter of 2022 would have increased by 11.1% to a record-breaking result of $66.1 million from ongoing activities.

Consolidated net income attributable to Formula's shareholders for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2022 decreased by 1.3% to $15.3 million, or $1.00 per fully diluted share, compared to $15.5 million, or $0.99 per fully diluted share, in the same period last year.

Financial Highlights for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022

Consolidated revenues for full year increased by 7.0% to $2.57 billion, compared to $2.40 billion in the same period last year.

Consolidated operating income for full year increased by 33.0% to $276.6 million, compared to $208.0 million in the same period last year. Operating income for the full year included a capital gain realized from the disposition of a Matrix IT Ltd. subsidiary in an amount of $44.3 million. Excluding such impact, consolidated operating income for the full year increased by 11.7% compared to the same period last year.

Consolidated net income attributable to Formula's shareholders for the full year increased by 49.1% to $81.4 million, or $5.21 per fully diluted share, compared to $54.6 million, or $3.5 per fully diluted share, in the same period last year. Net income for the full year was positively impacted by approximately $17.1 million resulting from the disposition of a subsidiary of Matrix IT Ltd. Excluding such impact, consolidated net income attributable to Formula's shareholders for the full year increased by 17.7% compared to the same period last year.

As of December 31, 2022, Formula held 48.7%, 44.1%, 46.3%, 100%, 50%, 90.1%, 80%, 100% and 100% of the outstanding ordinary shares of Matrix IT Ltd., Sapiens International Corporation N.V., Magic Software Enterprises Ltd., Michpal Micro Computers (1983) Ltd., TSG IT Advanced Systems Ltd., Insync Staffing Solutions, Inc., Ofek Aerial Photography Ltd., ZAP Group Ltd., and Shamrad Electronic (1997) Ltd., respectively.

Consolidated cash and cash equivalents, short-term bank deposits and short-term investments totaled approximately $569.1 million as of December 31, 2022, compared to $512.5 million as of December 31, 2021.

Total equity as of December 31, 2022, was $1.18 billion (representing 42.1% of the total consolidated statements of financial position), compared to $1.18 billion (representing 42.9% of the total consolidated statements of financial position) as of December 31, 2021.

Debentures Covenants

As of December 31, 2022, Formula was in compliance with all of its financial covenants under the debenture series issued by it, based on the following achievements:

Covenant 1

Target equity attributable to Formula's shareholders (excluding non-controlling interests): above $215 million.

Actual equity attributable to Formula's shareholders as of December 31, 2022 was $551.9 million.

Covenant 2

Target ratio of net financial indebtedness to net capitalization (in each case, as defined under the indenture for Formula's Series A and C Secured Debentures): below 65%.

Actual ratio of net financial indebtedness to net capitalization, as of December 31, 2022 was 6.3%.

Covenant 3

Target ratio of net financial indebtedness to EBITDA (based on the accumulated calculation for the four most recent quarters): below 5.

Actual ratio of net financial indebtedness to EBITDA (based on the accumulated calculation for the four most recent quarters and excluding a capital gain of $44.2 million realized from the disposition of a Matrix IT Ltd. subsidiary), as of December 31, 2022, was 0.24.

Comments of Management

Commenting on the results, Guy Bernstein, CEO of Formula Systems, said: "I am very proud of our fourth quarter and full year achievements. During the year, we continued to make big strides across multiple fronts, which is reflected by our record-breaking results recorded in all our key financial indices for the year (revenues, gross profit, operating income, and net income). Our broad investment portfolio allows us to carefully mitigate the current risks in the IT market, which are mainly the challenging macro-economic environment, as well as the fierce competition over talented IT workforce. We continue our efforts across our entire group to create significant value for our customers in managing, streamlining, accelerating, and contributing to their growth."

"Matrix finished the year strong with record-breaking results for the year recorded across all its key financial indices. We are pleased with Matrix's continued recognition as a market leader in Israel in the implementation of fastest-growing technologies, such as cloud, cyber, digital, data, DevOps and AI, which enable the company to create significant value for its customers in managing, streamlining, accelerating and making their businesses thrive. There is a strong demand in Israel for software services in digital, cloud, cyber, data, and core operating systems-areas in which Matrix is a market leader, and which are at the center of the IT market demand. North-America, which accounts for 9.3% of Matrix's annual revenues, also showed significant growth, with an increase of approximately 17% in revenues and 41% in operating income, along with a substantial improvement in operating margin. We believe that Matrix has significant growth potential in the North American market. Among all of its operations in North America, Matrix continues to expand and upgrade its collaboration with NICE Actimize in the field of AI-based solutions for anti-money laundering and prevention of financial crimes, as well as expanding its customer base across all its other areas of expertise in the North-American market."

"Sapiens' revenues for the year reached $475 million, and on a constant currency basis, grew by approximately 8%. Non-GAAP operating income the year reached $83.5 million, representing an operating margin of 17.6%. A key accomplishment in 2022 includes Sapiens continued growth of cloud-based customers with over 90% of new logos delivered on the cloud Sapiens is still in the early days of an incredible industry transformation as insurance carriers continue to transform their core systems to remain relevant, competitive, and compliant. As a global player with multiple product lines and cloud capabilities and a cost-efficient operating model which combines off-and on-shore delivery capabilities, we believe that Sapiens is positioned in a sweet spot to reap the gains of this opportunity."

"Magic Software finished the year strong, with record-breaking fourth quarter revenue of $147.1 million, growing 10.6% year over year, exceeding market expectations. Magic's results for the year also reached record high as well as double digit growth in all its key financial indices (revenues, gross profit, operating income, and net income). Magic's strong results demonstrate the growing investment made by enterprises and organizations worldwide to leverage their digital technologies and cloud-based platforms creating high demand for its innovative software solutions and services, which together with the outstanding execution of its teams led to another year of strong performance recorded across its business."

"Michpal Group continues to realize synergies and monetize on its business model with its revenues for the year growing by 23% on a constant currency basis compared to the same period last year, to NIS 128 million (approximately $38.0 million) with 36% accounted to organic growth."

"TSG materialized its strategy of expanding its presence in the Israeli municipal institutions sector by acquiring 60% of the outstanding share capital of E.P.R. Systems Ltd. Headquartered in Israel, E.P.R has over 20 years of experience and serve more than 100 local authorities in Israel. The company offers comprehensive software solutions for municipal institutions primarily to manage all their billing and collection operations for all types of revenues, including taxes, fees and levies and several innovative extension modules. Additionally, E.P.R offers a full scope of expert implementation, application management and hosting services, enabling municipal institutions to execute their digital and business strategies."

"Lastly, Zap Group, a leading group of consumer sites in Israel and a well-reputable brand in the Israeli market, offering a wide range of solutions in the field of advertising continues to invest both organically and inorganically in its service lines and is currently in the final stages before going live with its new marketplace platform. We believe this new platform will enable small and medium businesses in Israel to sell their products through an advanced platform that combines objective price comparison between sellers with a reliable and comfortable online buying experience. In addition, during the fourth quarter of 2022 ZAP Group concluded the acquisition of 51% of the outstanding share capital of Safra an Israeli company specializing in social media services for small and medium businesses. Safra is a leading digital company in Israel that provides Facebook Instagram and Tik-tok advertising services to enhance business performance. During the fourth quarter, ZAP Group also acquired 51% of the outstanding share capital of Marcomit, an Israeli company which specializes in digital branding for large enterprises. Marcomit provides strategical brand services for high profile companies including advanced branding materials for media and digital adverting. We believe that the operations of both Safra and Marcomit are synergetic and complementary to Zap Group's operations in the field of advertising to allow Zap Group to build continued long term profitable growth and shareholder value."

Stand-Alone Financial Measures

This press release presents, further below, certain stand-alone financial measures to reflect Formula's stand-alone financial position in reference to its assets and liabilities as the parent company of the group. These financial measures are prepared consistent with the accounting principles applied in the consolidated financial statements of the group. Such measures include investments in subsidiaries and a jointly controlled entity measured at cost adjusted by Formula's share in the investees' accumulated undistributed earnings and other comprehensive income or loss.

Formula believes that these financial measures provide useful information to management and investors regarding Formula's stand-alone financial position. Formula's management uses these measures to compare the Company's performance to that of prior periods for trend analyses. These measures are also used in financial reports prepared for management and in quarterly financial reports presented to the Company's board of directors. The Company believes that the use of these stand-alone financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating Formula's financial position.

Management of the Company does not consider these stand-alone measures in isolation or as an alternative to financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. Formula urges investors to review the consolidated financial statements which it includes in press releases announcing quarterly financial results, including this press release, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate the Company's business or financial position.

FORMULA SYSTEMS (1985) LTD.

CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF PROFIT OR LOSS

U.S. dollars in thousands (except per share data)

Three months ended Year ended December 31, December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Unaudited Unaudited Revenues 633,884 657,601 2,572,357 2,404,376 Cost of revenues 468,692 501,881 1,949,892 1,840,517 Gross profit 165,192 155,720 622,465 563,859 Research and development costs, net 18,867 16,737 72,129 65,858 Selling, marketing and general and administrative expenses 86,148 79,409 317,956 289,985 Capital gain from realization of a Matrix IT's subsidiary - - 44,260 - Operating income 60,177 59,574 276,640 208,016 Financial expenses, net 6,902 7,382 19,930 24,005 Income before taxes on income 53,275 52,192 256,710 184,011 Taxes on income 10,907 12,600 55,235 42,614 Income after taxes 42,368 39,592 201,475 141,397 Share of profit of companies accounted for at equity, net (2,383 ) 152 (1,808 ) 505 Net income 39,985 39,744 199,667 141,902 Net income attributable to non-controlling interests 24,646 24,206 118,274 87,317 Net income attributable to Formula Systems' shareholders 15,339 15,538 81,393 54,585 Earnings per share (basic) 1.01 1.02 5.31 3.57 Earnings per share (diluted) 1.00 0.99 5.21 3.50 Number of shares used in computing earnings per share (basic) 15,298,267 15,290,517 15,295,986 15,289,580 Number of shares used in computing earnings per share (diluted) 15,467,654 15,498,375 15,502,830 15,403,543





FORMULA SYSTEMS (1985) LTD.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

U.S. dollars in thousands

December 31, December 31, 2022 2021 (Unaudited) ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents 544,342 485,391 Short-term deposits 23,976 25,924 Short-term investments 738 1,142 Trade receivables, net 704,610 696,321 Other accounts receivable and prepaid expenses 64,142 72,118 Inventories 35,181 21,221 Total current assets 1,372,989 1,302,117 LONG-TERM ASSETS: Deferred taxes 42,220 46,364 Other investments, long-term accounts receivable and prepaid expenses 39,754 23,676 Investments in companies accounted for at equity method 20,641 28,900 Property, plants and equipment, net 54,971 56,886 Right-of-use assets 117,341 115,833 Net intangible assets and goodwill 1,146,791 1,174,790 Total long-term assets 1,421,718 1,446,449 TOTAL ASSETS 2,794,707 2,748,566 CURRENT LIABILITIES: Loans and credit from banks and others 157,908 175,696 Debentures 68,293 48,455 Current maturities of lease liabilities 45,464 41,655 Trade payables 222,229 205,835 Deferred revenues 132,729 140,660 Employees and payroll accrual 201,908 207,553 Other accounts payable 80,919 80,411 Liabilities in respect of business combinations 32,904

7,773 Put options of non-controlling interests 60,500 39,558 Total current liabilities 1,002,854 947,596 LONG-TERM LIABILITIES: Loans from banks and others 115,874 157,229 Debentures 305,632 205,035 Lease liabilities 79,500 84,839 Other long-term liabilities 11,790 12,183 Deferred taxes 58,992 78,135 Deferred revenues 8,859 17,757 Liabilities in respect of business combinations 13,370 21,644 Put options of non-controlling interests 11,688 31,720 Employees benefit liabilities, net 9,116 12,641 Total long-term liabilities 614,821 621,183 EQUITY Equity attributable to Formula Systems' shareholders 551,865 540,960 Non-controlling interests 625,167 638,827 Total equity 1,177,032 1,179,787 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY 2,794,707 2,748,566





FORMULA SYSTEMS (1985) LTD.

STAND-ALONE STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

U.S. dollars in thousands

December 31, December 31, 2022 2021 (Unaudited) ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents 39,363 14,163 Other accounts receivable and prepaid expenses 7,326 4,513 Total current assets 46,689 18,676 LONG-TERM ASSETS: Investment in subsidiaries and a jointly controlled entity (*) Matrix IT Ltd. 149,701 154,391 Sapiens International Corporation N.V. 228,953 231,130 Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. 125,060 122,358 Other 154,303 174,481 Total investment in subsidiaries and a jointly controlled entity 658,017 682,360 Long term receivables and other investments 12,870 2,547 Property, plants and equipment, net 8 10 Total long-term assets 670,895 684,917 TOTAL ASSETS 717,584 703,593 CURRENT LIABILITIES: Debentures 32,999 28,654 Trade payables 125 192 Other accounts payable 5,596 5,339 Put options of non-controlling interests 848 - Liability in respect of a business combination 426 - Total current liabilities 39,994 34,185 LONG-TERM LIABILITIES: Debentures 125,484 126,049 Put options of non-controlling interests - 1,249 Liability in respect of a business combination 241 1,150 Total long-term liabilities 125,725 128,448 EQUITY 551,865 540,960 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY 717,584 703,593



