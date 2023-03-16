NowVertical Group Inc: NowVertical Group Introduces Smart Archives Solution for Google Analytics Universal Customers

TORONTO, March 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NowVertical Group Inc. (TSX-V: NOW) (OTCQB: NOWVF) ("NOW" or the "Company"), the Vertical Intelligence ("VI") company is pleased to introduce its Smart Archive solution providing retailers and other enterprise customers with up to a decade of data continuity. NOW's Smart Archive Solution seamlessly extracts customers' historical data using Google's API, transforms it, and saves it to secure storage to transfer it to customers quickly. In July 2023, Google Analytics ("GA") Universal data will be sunset with no further access expected after January 2024, affecting approximately 28 million sites worldwide.



Responding to demand from customers across its global customer base, NOW's solution also opens new opportunities for customers looking to blend historical GA Universal data with the new GA4 data in a single report or dashboard, ensuring NOW's customers retain their ability to analyze trends and perform year-over-year comparisons.

"The historical data that companies have across their Google Analytics footprint is immensely powerful and incredibly relevant to anyone using their website for sales, data capture, or customer acquisition," said Sasha Grujicic, President of NOW. "NOW's Smart Archive enables companies across many verticals like retail, automotive, publishing/streaming, financial services, and others to continue to benefit from this data. We are committed to providing our customers with enhancements to our VI platform that simplify and automate data management and improve data visibility, quality, and access to unlock value for the modern enterprise."

About NowVertical Group Inc.

NowVertical Group is a Vertical Intelligence (VI) software and services provider that delivers vertically-specific data, technology, and artificial intelligence (AI) applications into private and public verticals globally. NOW's proprietary solutions sit at the foundation of the modern enterprise by transforming AI investments into VI, enabling its customers to minimize their risk, accelerate the time to value, and reduce costs. NOW is rapidly growing organically and through targeted acquisitions. For more information about NOW, visit www.nowvertical.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn,

For further information, please contact:

Daren Trousdell, Chief Executive Officer

e: daren@nowvertical.com

t: (212) 302-0868

Glen Nelson, Investor Relations

e: glen@nowvertical.com

t: (403) 763-9797