Roblon A/S
WKN: A1T7DK ISIN: DK0060485019  
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
16.03.2023
Roblon A/S: Interim report Q1 2022/23

Roblon maintains full-year profit guidance for 2022/23.

The Group's reported revenue for the first quarter of 2022/23 did not match expectations, whereas EBIT was better than expected, driven by an improved gross margin.

Selected financial highlights:

  • The Group's order intake amounted to DKKm 100.1 in Q1 2022/23 (DKKm 114.8). The order intake is expected to rise in the coming three quarters.

  • At the end of January 2023, the Group's order book amounted to DKKm 132.5 (DKKm 116.8).

  • Revenue of DKKm 81.3 (DKKm 78.3), which was less than expected.

  • Gross margin of 52.5% (46.6%).

  • Operating profit before depreciation, amortisation and impairment and special items (EBITDA) of DKKm 3.4 (DKKm 1.5).

  • Operating loss before special items (EBIT) of DKKm 3.6 (a loss of DKKm 4.6).

  • Financial items amounted to a net expense of DKKm 1.9 (net income of DKKm 2.5).

Full-year guidance for 2022/23 is maintained:

  • Revenue in the DKKm 430-470 range (2021/22: DKKm 380.9).

  • Operating profit before depreciation, amortisation and impairment and special items (EBITDA) in the range of DKKm 40-55 (2021/22: DKKm 23.4).

  • Operating profit before special items (EBIT) in the range of DKKm 10-25 (2021/22: a loss of DKKm 3.8).

  • Management continues to expect revenue and earnings in 2022/23 to be under pressure from the international political situation, currency and interest rate challenges, energy prices, inflation and derived market, supply and logistics challenges and uncertainties. Accordingly, the full-year guidance for the year remains subject to substantial uncertainty.

Frederikshavn, 16 March 2023

Roblon A/S

Jørgen Kjær Jacobsen Lars Østergaard
Chairman of the Board Managing Director and CEO

Enquiries regarding this announcement should be addressed to:
Managing Director and CEO Lars Østergaard, tel. +45 9620 3300


