

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The European Central Bank will announce interest rate decision at 9:15 am ET Thursday. Economists widely expect the bank to raise the benchmark refi rate by 50 basis points to 3.50 percent.



Ahead of the announcement, the euro dropped against its major opponents.



The euro was worth 140.19 against the yen, 0.9816 against the franc, 0.8787 against the pound and 1.0589 against the greenback as of 9:10 am ET.



