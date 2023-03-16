Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New last day of trading ChromoGenics AB TO 5 (165/23)

ChromoGenics AB TO 5 equity right will be traded on First North Growth Market until March 22, 2023. Security name: ChromoGenics TO 5 --------------------------------- Short name: CHRO TO5 --------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0019070442 --------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 278733 --------------------------------- Terms: Issue price, 70 procent of VWAP during a period of 14 trading days ending march 7, 2023. However the issue price shall not be below 0,2 SEK or above 1 SEK. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- - 1 option rights gives the right to subscribe for 1 new share in ChromoGenics AB -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscript March 13, 2023 - March 27, 2023 ion period: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last March 22, 2023 trading day: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Vator Securities AB. For further information, please call Vator Securities ABon +46 8 5800 6599.