Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 16.03.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 686 internationalen Medien
Einstiegschance!? 500% seit Januar im schwierigen Marktumfeld! - Kommt die Wiederholung?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QA53 ISIN: SE0014730719 Ticker-Symbol: 384A 
Frankfurt
16.03.23
08:06 Uhr
0,000 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CHROMOGENICS AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CHROMOGENICS AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
16.03.2023 | 14:34
76 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New last day of trading ChromoGenics AB TO 5 (165/23)

ChromoGenics AB TO 5 equity right will be traded on First North Growth Market
until March 22, 2023. 

Security name: ChromoGenics TO 5
---------------------------------
Short name:   CHRO TO5     
---------------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0019070442   
---------------------------------
Orderbook ID:  278733      
---------------------------------

Terms:   Issue price, 70 procent of VWAP during a period of 14 trading days  
      ending march 7, 2023. However the issue price shall not be below 0,2
      SEK or above 1 SEK.                         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    - 1 option rights gives the right to subscribe for           
      1 new share in ChromoGenics AB                    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Subscript March 13, 2023 - March 27, 2023                   
ion                                       
 period:                                    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Last    March 22, 2023                            
 trading                                    
 day:                                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Vator
Securities AB. For further information, please call Vator Securities ABon +46 8
5800 6599.
Kostenloser Report: Das sind die neuen Megatrends
Gibt es heute überhaupt noch richtige Megatrends? Ja! Welche das sind, warum sich ein Investment lohnen könnte und was Anleger dabei beachten sollen, das alles erfahren Sie im neuen Report von Dr. Dennis Riedl. Als besonderes Extra stellt der Trendfolge-Experte einen vielversprechenden Geheimtipp vor. Das sollten Sie sich unbedingt anschauen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.