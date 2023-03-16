Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 16 mars/March 2023) - Torrent Gold Inc. (the "Issuer") was halted on July 5, 2022, following the announcement of the agreement with JMX, LLC, to acquire the intermediate stage Jessup gold-silver exploration project, which would have been a Fundamental Change pursuant to CSE Policy 8. The Issuer has subsequently announced the termination of the agreement.

The issuer will resume trading on March 16, 2023.

Torrent Gold Inc. (l'« Émetteur ») a été arrêtée le 5 juillet 2022, suite à l'annonce de l'accord avec JMX, LLC, pour acquérir le projet d'exploration aurifère-argentifère de stade intermédiaire Jessup, qui aurait été un changement fondamental conformément à Politique du CSE 8.

L'émetteur a par la suite annoncé la résiliation de l'accord. L'émetteur reprendra ses activités le 16 mars 2023.

Issuer/ Emetteur : Torrent Gold Inc. Symbol/symbole : TGLD Effective Date/ Date effective: Le 16 mars/March 2023

