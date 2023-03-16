RTU Cartridges Market Will Reach USD 294.05 Million by 2030, Says P&S Intelligence

NEW YORK, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The total revenue generated by the RTU cartridges market will be USD 294.05 million by 2030, powering at a rate of 8.7% in the years to come, as stated by market research institution P&S Intelligence.





This is because of the high-quality processes that can be conducted with RTU cartridges and the growing occurrence of diabetes.

Nest-and-Tub Cartridges Are Used More

The nest-and-tub category accounted for the larger share of revenue, of 89.1%, in the recent past.

By making use of the same format for numerous kinds of packages, producers can decrease the filling line count and equipment changes required for the production of numerous drugs. This ultimately decreases the total cost of machinery and consumption of energy.

Nests, which protect cartridges by their neck, prevent them from coming into physical contact with each other, thus reducing the probabilities of defects and scratches.

Side-Up Inside Placing Method Is Becoming Popular

The side-up inside category will have the faster growth, of 9.1%, in the years to come. The main reason for this is the widespread application area of this method in the nest-and-tub packaging.

Europe Makes Most Use of RTU Cartridges

Europe dominated the industry, with a share of 55.3%, in 2022. This is because of the increasing medication research and development activities and the rising elderly population.

For example, in 2021, one in every five Europeans was above 65 years.

Other factors powering the growth are the increasing requirement for precise drug delivery, ease of use, chemical durability of drugs, and time-saving in the medication administration procedure.

Additionally, Europe accounted for 23.9% of the global pharma sales revenue in 2020. The increasing pharma sales mean that the requirement for RTU cartridges will rise in the years to come.

North America Follows Europe in Terms of RTU Cartridge Sales

North America follows Europe in terms of the revenue share. This is due to the increasing requirement for self-administration, because of the development of numerous designs of RTU cartridges; the increasing prevalence of lifestyle-associated and chronic diseases, and the high healthcare spending in the region.

In 2021, about 2 million new cases of cancer were diagnosed in the region. Moreover, cancer care costs over USD 40,000 annually, which has driven the demand for self-medication.

Moreover, the burgeoning diabetic population is driving the demand for self-administering insulin. This eventually drives the sale of RTU cartridges to the manufacturers of insulin delivery devices, especially, pens.

RTU Cartridges Market Segmentation Coverage in the Report

RTU Cartridges Market Analysis by Type

Nest and Tub

Tray

RTU Cartridges Market Analysis by Method

Side-Up Inside

Down-Upside

RTU Cartridges Market Analysis Regional Analysis

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

France



Germany



Italy



Spain



U.K.

Asia-Pacific

China



India



Japan



South Korea



Australia

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico

Middle East and Africa

and Saudi Arabia



U.A.E.

