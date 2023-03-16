Marketing Worldwide Corporation Discusses Powerful Global Strategy in Video Interview with SmallCapVoice.com

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / March 16, 2023 / SmallCapVoice.com Inc. ("SCV") announces the availability of an interview with media pioneer and specialist Robert Blagman of Marketing Worldwide Corporation (OTC PINK:MWWC) ("the Company"), marking the first of several interviews to highlight Blagman's plans for the Company's new media arm.

Speaking with SCV's Stuart Smith, Blagman provides a timeline of his enviable tenure in the media industry, where he led several endeavors to reach global success.

"When I left the regular corporate world of television, I realized that there were opportunities globally, not just in the United States," he tells Smith. From here, Blagman founded three TV shopping networks overseas, his advertising agency flourished, and he achieved numerous industry firsts. Now, Blagman serves as media expert for Marketing Worldwide, where he will apply his expertise and industry relationships to the Company's new business model.

"I'm really proud of those pioneering things that I've accomplished," he says. "The management of [Marketing Worldwide] has really embraced what I've done in the past to bring it to the future… our key, the secret sauce that we have, may be that I've been doing it 40 years. I've accessed [over that time] relationships and contracts that now we could deliver to the world, to a third of the planet's consumers. That is a powerful statement that is provable, auditable, and MWWC sees that and sees the future."

Watch the full interview at https://youtu.be/gBrSXGHbTLo

