16.03.2023
Voices.com Inc.: Voices prepares voice actors for tax season with Tax Education Campaign

LONDON, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Voices, the world's leading voice over marketplace, announced the launch of their Tax Education Campaign, a financial education content series designed to equip self-employed voice actors with knowledge and confidence to navigate the tax season.

Voices logo.

The Tax Education Campaign includes a three-part series of blog posts explaining the ins-and-outs and the need-to-knows for voice actors this tax season. The pieces detail payment schedules and key deadlines, explain the importance of tracking income and expenses, outline deductibles to claim, and more.

"Taxes can be daunting and confusing, especially for self-employed workers," says Tara Parachuk, Senior Manager, Brand Communications at Voices. "For many talent on our platform, this will be their first year filing taxes as a self-employed voice actor. We hope these pieces alleviate some of the complexities of tax filing, and serve as a guide to point voice actors in the right direction."

A series of videos covering the tax tips will be released on the company's YouTube channel to accompany the blog pieces in the following weeks as well.

The series and more content can be found at https://www.voices.com/blog/tax-obligations/.

About Voices

Voices is the world's #1 voice marketplace, with over 4 million registered users. Since 2005, the biggest and most beloved brands have entrusted Voices to help them find professionals to bring their projects to life. Voices helps match clients with voice over, music, audio production, and translation professionals in over 160 countries and 100+ languages and dialects.

Media Contact: Tara Parachuk | tara.parachuk@voices.com | 519-858-1490

Voices announces launch of Tax Education Campaign

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2034596/Voices_com_Voices_prepares_voice_actors_for_tax_season_with_Tax.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2034597/Voices_com_Voices_prepares_voice_actors_for_tax_season_with_Tax.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/voices-prepares-voice-actors-for-tax-season-with-tax-education-campaign-301774254.html

