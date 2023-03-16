Nasdaq Stockholm AB: QuiaPEG Pharmaceuticals Holding AB (publ) receives observation status (166/23)

On March 14, 2023, QuiaPEG Pharmaceuticals Holding AB (publ) (the "Company") disclosed a prospectus that, inter alia, included information that the Company's current working capital is expected to last until May 2023. The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer can be given observation status if there is material adverse uncertainty in respect of the issuer's financial position. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the shares (QUIA, ISIN code SE0001384850, order book ID 200627), the equity rights (QUIA TO7, ISIN code SE0017769367, order book ID 259084), the subscription units (QUIA UR, ISIN code SE0019912841, order book ID 287450) and the paid subscribed units (QUIA BTU, ISIN code SE0019912858, order book ID 287451) in QuiaPEG Pharmaceuticals Holding AB (publ) shall be given observation status. For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50. Nasdaq Stockholm AB