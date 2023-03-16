Anzeige
Donnerstag, 16.03.2023
WKN: A0YJW7 ISIN: DK0060257814 
GlobeNewswire
16.03.2023 | 16:10
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Zealand Pharma A/S - admittance to trading and official listing of new shares due to exercise of employee warrants

The share capital of Zealand Pharma has been increased. The admittance to
trading and official listing of new shares will take effect as per 20 March in
the ISIN below. 



ISIN:            DK0060257814             
------------------------------------------------------------------
Name:            Zealand Pharma            
------------------------------------------------------------------
Volume before change:    51,702,098 shares (DKK 51,702,098)  
------------------------------------------------------------------
Change:           266,365 shares (DKK 266,365)     
------------------------------------------------------------------
Volume after change:     51,968,463 shares (DKK 51,968,463)  
------------------------------------------------------------------
Exercise price, new shares: ·     DKK 100.80 - 189,311 shares
               ·     DKK 127.00 - 53,276 shares 
               ·     DKK 138.60 - 23,778 shares 
------------------------------------------------------------------
Denomination:        DKK 1                
------------------------------------------------------------------
Short name:         ZEAL                 
------------------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:        78587                
------------------------------------------------------------------





For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66
